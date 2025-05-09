Fargo Jet Center Completes Delivery of Air Medical King Air 360C to Greece's Ministry of Health

Fargo Jet Center (FJC) proudly announces the completion and delivery of a newly outfitted dedicated air medical Beechcraft King Air 360C to the Hellenic Ministry of Health’s National Center for Emergency Care (EKAB). Generously supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) as part of its Global Health Initiative (GHI), the aircraft will be operated by the Hellenic Air Force as part of Greece’s expanding national air ambulance program.

This King Air 360C is the third aircraft FJC has completed for EKAB in the past five years, continuing a trusted partnership focused on delivering highly capable, mission-ready air medical platforms. The new aircraft will be used to provide critical emergency care and patient transfers between remote areas and medical facilities throughout Greece and surrounding regions.

A delegation from Greece traveled to Fargo last week to perform final inspections and formally accept the aircraft.

“It’s an honor to support Greece’s investment in air medical transport,” said Jim Sweeney, President of Fargo Jet Center. “Our team takes great pride in transforming these aircraft into flying intensive care units. We understand that every detail matters when lives are on the line, and we’re proud to deliver a platform that’s ready to serve from day one.”

“As the nationwide public ambulance service in Greece, EKAB is celebrating its 40 years of service,” said Dr. Demetrios Pyrros, Director of Medical Services for EKAB. “This additional aircraft will enhance our capacity to serve the Greek citizens, as well as the 30+ million annual visitors who may need emergency medical transport. The generosity of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation makes this possible, and we are looking forward to putting it in operational use with the support of the Hellenic Air Force.”

Fargo Jet Center managed the full interior completion of the aircraft, which was supplied factory-new by Textron Aviation. Medical equipment integration was completed in partnership with Spectrum Aeromed, whose headquarters are also located at Fargo’s Hector International Airport.

FJC’s comprehensive air ambulance completion included: