Avfuel Delivers First Electric Refueler Truck to Del Monte Aviation

Avfuel Corporation delivered its first electric-powered refueler truck for jet fuel to Del Monte Aviation in Monterey, CA. This marks a step toward more sustainable aviation operations by converting ground support equipment to sustainable power sources.

The electric refueler truck, the first of its kind for the company, was delivered on March 17 and was immediately put into service, eliminating a point of emissions production for the FBO. Avfuel will deliver a second unit to the FBO in a month.

“The delivery of our electric-powered refueler truck further highlights both Avfuel’s and Del Monte Aviation’s commitment to sustainability within their operations and beyond,” said David Mittleman, regional sales manager for Avfuel.

Mittleman continued, “The collaboration between Avfuel and Del Monte Aviation showcases a powerful model for how the industry can come together to drive sustainability forward. We’re proud to lead the way in shaping its future.”

“Del Monte Aviation is pleased to continue to grow our industry-leading partnership with Avfuel to create unique, sustainable fueling options for our customers,” said Matt Wright, vice president of Del Monte Aviation.

Wright added, “The addition of electric refueler trucks represents an ongoing commitment to providing the latest in technology to complement and enhance an award-winning culture of safety and service in operations, while doing so with an increasingly smaller environmental footprint."

The creation of these electric-powered refueler trucks was driven by Avfuel’s in-house shop team, who worked in close concert with Avfuel’s sales team and Del Monte Aviation over the past year to bring the FBO’s vision to life. The operations collaborated closely to ensure seamless delivery and integration of the new vehicle into Del Monte Aviation’s fleet.