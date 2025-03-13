Sheltair Committed to Achieve WYVERN Wingman FBO Certification

Sheltair is pleased to announce that we are on the path of safety excellence to achieve the distinguished WYVERN Wingman™ FBO certification. This pursuit involves comprehensive audits conducted by WYVERN, which will highlight Sheltair’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest safety and operational standards in the aviation industry. Achieving this certification will provide assurance to air charter operators that Sheltair’s facilities meet stringent safety, quality, and operational requirements, further enhancing their reputation as a leader in this field.

Sheltair is set to become the largest network of Fixed Base Operators (FBOs) to achieve Wingman FBO certification, with plans for 16 locations. This milestone underscores Sheltair’s leadership and commitment to enhancing safety and service across its vast network, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

"Sheltair is excited to announce our partnership with WYVERN! We look forward to having our Safety Management System (SMS) tested by WYVERN to ensure we continue fostering a safe and effective environment for our work family. At Sheltair, we are committed to evolving and delivering the safest operations, clean fuel, and exceptional service to our customers,” said Bobby Cavetti, Director of Safety and Training. “This partnership reinforces our mission to ensure that every aspect of our operations prioritizes safety and quality. Achieving Wingman FBO certification across our network of FBOs is a crucial step in setting a new benchmark for excellence and trust in our industry."

The globally recognized WYVERN Wingman Standard provides a safety benchmark that allows customers to assess performance expectations against recognized industry best practices before purchasing services. The scope of the evaluation includes a review and assessment of the organization’s compliance management system, internal evaluation program, Safety Management System, Human Factors Management, Safety Culture Analysis, risk management policies, procedures, and practices, emergency response plans, and training programs.

“The Sheltair leadership team has demonstrated their forward-leaning stance in their approach to safe ground operations, a critical element in fostering a healthy safety culture. This approach not only anchors to their desire to excel, but it also illustrates a commitment to their clients to provide the safe haven those clients have come to expect,” says Andy Day, WYVERN Senior Vice President, Operations. “We are thrilled to welcome the Sheltair network into the growing WYVERN Wingman FBO community of leading FBOs.”

