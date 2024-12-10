IBAC Welcomes Luxaviation as New Industry Partner Enhancing Business Aviation’s Global Reach at MEBAA Conference

The International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) announced that Luxaviation Group, headquartered in Luxembourg, has joined its Industry Partner Program. As the 19th organization -- and the fourth company from Europe to join the Industry Partner Program, Luxaviation will play a key role in supporting IBAC's global initiatives to drive safety, sustainability, and growth in business aviation. Together with the 15 IBAC Member Associations and fellow Industry Partners, Luxaviation contributes to building a robust, united global community for business aviation.

Patrick Hansen, CEO Luxaviation Group, emphasizes: "We are pleased to join the program at this specific moment during MEBAA 2024, where key leaders and innovators are setting the pace for reshaping the future of business aviation, driven by sustainability goals, alternative fuels, and changing customer demands. Our collaboration with IBAC reflects Luxaviation’s commitment to setting the highest standards for excellence and integrity in business aviation worldwide.”

Kurt Edwards, IBAC Director General, said, “All of us at IBAC are excited to have Luxaviation join our growing global business aviation community. Their expertise and commitment to excellence will further strengthen our collective efforts with the Member Associations and the other Industry Partners. We welcome their thought leadership and considered direction in representing our sector globally."

David Van Den Langenbergh, Chief Industry Affairs Officer, Luxaviation Group says: "We are proud to join IBAC’s Industry Partner Program and to stand alongside some of the most respected names in business aviation. There is immense value in working closely with IBAC, not only to help advance safety and sustainability standards, but also to defend and represent the interests of our industry on a global stage. We look forward to actively contributing to this collaborative effort to strengthen the future of business aviation."

With more than 1,300 employees, Luxaviation Group operates, manages, and charters one of the largest fleets of private jets in the world. Its global reach includes ExecuJet’s fixed base operations (FBO), which is registered by the International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH), and charter/management operations that align with the International Standard for Business Aircraft Operations (IS-BAO). Luxaviation’s high standards support the aviation community with safe, best practice ground handling and operational management across continents.

In addition to Luxaviation Group, IBAC Industry Partners include leaders from 4Air, Bombardier, CAE, Corporate Jet Investor, Daher, Jet Aviation, JSSI, McKay Experts, MedAire, Rolland Vincent Associates, UAS International Trip Support, and Universal Weather & Aviation. Other esteemed business aviation operator affiliates include Dupont, GCI Communications, Joby Aviation, KAL Aviation, Metrojet, and Starlink Aviation to round out the entire Industry Partner Program.