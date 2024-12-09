Ascend Maintenance Services (AMS) Launches Aviation Maintenance Operations at Centennial Airport

Ascend Maintenance Services, LLC (AMS) announced that it has officially received approval from the Centennial Airport Authority to begin operations as an approved aviation maintenance provider at Centennial Airport. Last year, Centennial earned the distinction as one of the busiest General Aviation airports in the world.

"This incredible airport is buzzing with activity, and there is a growing need for first-class maintenance providers to ensure the safety and efficiency of aircraft operations. We are thrilled to offer this essential service on the field for local and transient customers," stated Brett Quartuccio, President of AMS.

AMS proudly holds Rotax certification and is fully equipped to deliver exceptional maintenance, support, and management services for a diverse array of piston and jet aircraft, including renowned brands such as Cirrus, Cessna, Citation, Eclipse Jet, Piper, and more. Our state-of-the-art facility is conveniently situated on the Northeast side of the field within the Willowbrook hangar complex.

With strong capital backing for expansion, AMS is actively seeking qualified mechanics and other professionals to join its operation as it builds out a multi-facility, world-class operation. For those interested in experiencing the benefits of AMS's services or exploring employment opportunities, please contact Brett Quartuccio at 720-979-8139.