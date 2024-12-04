Clear Channel Outdoor Continues to Revolutionize Advertising Across 100+ Signature Aviation Private Terminals in the U.S.

Clear Channel Outdoor’s Airports Division, the Americas-based airports business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO), today announced that through a five-year contract renewal with Signature Aviation (formerly Signature Flight Support), the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, it will continue to revolutionize advertising programs across more than 100 private aviation terminals in the U.S. As a strategic advertising partner to Signature Aviation, CCO will expand its network of cutting-edge digital media assets, which will be available for leading brands to interact with highly influential air travelers in some of the country’s most coveted regional markets.

This early renewal and extension reflects CCO’s commitment to transforming media programs for Signature Aviation terminals by leveraging the latest in digital and print display technology to continuously deliver innovative advertising solutions, including exclusive sponsorships and experiential activations for brands. The deal comes in a record-setting year as CCO helped Signature Aviation achieve its highest advertising revenue in history since the program began in 2005 and as air travel continues to reach record-breaking passenger numbers in 2024.

“As we deepen our partnership with Clear Channel, we’re confident in their ability to build meaningful connections between advertisers and our guests, adding to the exceptional experience throughout our network,” said Derek DeCross, Chief Commercial Officer, Signature Aviation. “Year after year, our advertising program has proven to deliver growth for Signature Aviation and our brand partners and we look forward to working with Clear Channel to deliver an even more engaging experience for our guests.”

The expanded multi-market program will include a combination of large-format LED/LCD display upgrades, new LCD screens and high-impact advertising opportunities across multiple advertising formats, including digital networks, experiential activations, sponsorships and printed displays. Through the premium program, brands can exclusively take over private aviation terminals and engage passengers with dynamic digital capabilities and market-specific messaging.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Signature Aviation, whose network of private aviation terminals offers an unmatched opportunity for the world’s top brands to engage with an elite audience of highly influential individuals and key decision-makers,” said Morten Gotterup, president, Clear Channel Outdoor, Airports Division. “Together, we will develop game-changing advertising and sponsorship initiatives that will bring to life exclusive experiences for Signature’s guests and push boundaries in the private airport advertising space.”