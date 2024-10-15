Sun Air Jets Joins Avfuel Network

Avfuel Corporation, the leading independent supplier of aviation fuel and services, is excited to welcome award-winning Sun Air Jets to its network of branded FBO locations.

The premier FBO at Southern California’s Camarillo Airport (KCMA), Sun Air Jets provides a seamless experience for travelers with a full-service lineup of offerings, including five-star concierge, 24/7 operations, state-of-the-art facilities, courtesy transportation and on-demand charter services.

Along with traditional fuels—including jet fuel and 100LL avgas—Avfuel will provide Sun Air Jets with a continuous supply of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation FuelTM. Each truckload of this SAF provides a 19 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions over the fuel’s lifecycle, which is equivalent to making 4.5 passenger vehicles net-zero for an entire year.

It also makes Sun Air Jets a highlighted SAF-available location for clients utilizing AvfuelZero. The program manages customers’ carbon portfolio with a mix of SAF, book and claim, and carbon credits.

In addition to providing bulk branded fuel supply to the FBO, the partnership aligns Avfuel’s contract fuel division and Sun Air Jets’ managed fleet of aircraft, allowing for optimized fuel rates and increased efficiency in operations for customers and crew alike.

“Sun Air Jets is excited to partner with Avfuel to provide industry-leading, sustainable services to Southern California,” said Mary Brehm, Sun Air Jets’ vice president of business operations. “Avfuel’s reputation of reliability, personalized customer care and environmental leadership integrate seamlessly with Sun Air’s mission and legacy of award-winning service. Together, we are building stronger businesses and enhancing industry relationships.”

Sun Air Jets has been at the forefront of the Los Angeles market expansion and remains poised to handle ever-increasing demand with a 23,000-square-foot terminal and more than 100,000 square feet of hangar space. What’s more, Sun Air Jets’ exceptional team stands ready to care for a variety of customer needs, from catering to ground support and everything in between.

“This partnership is a true match between two highly reputable industry leaders,” said Mark Haynes, Avfuel’s vice president of sales. “We immensely value our new relationship with Sun Air Jets and look forward to working with its team to support general aviation in the ever-growing LA market.”

In addition to world-class aviation services, the two business aviation leaders join together to further the industry’s sustainability efforts beyond sustainable aviation fuel, including company-wide initiatives. Both operations are

certificated under NATA’s Sustainability Standard for Aviation Businesses, showcasing their mutual leadership in the space.

Furthermore, as an Avfuel-branded location, Sun Air Jets now provides customers with lucrative rewards with AVTRIP and competitive prices with Avfuel Contract Fuel. Customers will also benefit from transaction ease when using the Avfuel Pro Card at the FBO with the ability to put everything—fuel and non-fuel items with or without a fuel purchase—on one transaction, avoiding processing fees.

To kick-off their partnership, Sun Air Jets will join Avfuel as a co-exhibitor in its booth (3041) at NBAA-BACE to highlight its amenities and services as a new key location in the Avfuel Network.