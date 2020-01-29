California Private Jet Company Moving Headquarters to Florida

Roland Li
San Francisco Chronicle (TNS)
Jan 29th, 2020

California private charter jet company Xojet is moving its headquarters to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in another local corporate departure.

The company, founded in Brisbane in 2006, subleased 25,775 square feet near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport for around 250 employees and plans to build a permanent 40,000-square-foot office, according to South Florida Business Journal. An additional 150 workers will be hired.

Dubai aviation company Vista Global bought Xojet in 2018.

Xojet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2016, a plane belonging to the company was involved in a crash at Oakland International Airport. While the plane landed safely, a wheel under the plane’s nose subsequently buckled, an Oakland fire official said at the time. No one was hurt.

Xojet joins other companies leaving Northern California. Earlier this month, robotics manufacturing startup Made in Space said it was moving its headquarters from Mountain View to Jacksonville, Fla. Charles Schwab and McKesson have also moved their headquarters out of San Francisco in the past two years.

Roland Li is a San Francisco Chronicle staff writer. Email: roland.li@sfchronicle.com Twitter: @rolandlisf

