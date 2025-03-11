Gogo Galileo HDX Receives PMA, Enables STC Generation for 30+ Aircraft

Gogo has received parts manufacturer approval (PMA) from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its Gogo Galileo HDX antenna.

To secure confirmation, Gogo worked with Delta Engineering. With the PMA confirmed, Gogo is moving to full-scale production and sales of the HDX, installing the electronically steered antenna (ESA) and finalizing Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) generation for more than 30 aircraft types.

The antenna, designed for business aviation, fits neatly onto the aircraft fuselage. Cabling connects the ESA to the Gogo AVANCE system to support the distribution of high-speed broadband, delivering up to 60Mbps throughout the cabin.

Leveraging the full potential of the global Eutelsat OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, operators and owners can now optimize the HDX antenna capabilities for low-latency connectivity to emulate the terrestrial digital experience at altitude on every size of business jet. The HDX can be equipped onto new aircraft or retrofitted for cabin upgrades.

“The PMA approval represents a significant change for the connectivity landscape as the introduction of the Gogo Galileo LEO HDX antenna opens up a whole new world of connectivity for existing and new customers,” says Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo.

“We know operators and private owners of the smaller cabins want access to the same high-speed connectivity options as the large jets, and with HDX installed, we are filling that gap in the market. For larger aircraft, the HDX can complement existing connectivity solutions or boost redundancy to support the ever-increasing appetite for data to power multiple applications. For operators of mixed-size fleets, there is now a connectivity solution whatever their connectivity needs, large, medium, or small,” adds Moore.