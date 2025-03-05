Allison Transmission Announces B400 and B3400 xFE Uprate to Support Cummins X10 Engine Launch

INDIANAPOLIS, October 21, 2024 – Allison Transmission is pleased to announce an uprate to its proven B400 and B3400 xFE fully automatic transmissions, including retarder models. The increased ratings will ensure Allison continues to offer unrivaled total economic value to bus fleets across North America.

The uprated transmission models will now support ratings up to 350 horsepower and 1,150 ft. lbs. of torque. This increase in ratings will enable fleets operating non-articulated buses to continue specifying B400 and B3400 transmissions as the industry transitions to the Cummins X10 engine for EPA27 Phase 3 emissions compliance.

“At Allison, we are dedicated to advancing our technology to comply with upcoming emissions regulations while continuing to deliver differentiated value that supports our customers’ operational and sustainability goals," said Branden Harbin, Executive Director of Global Marketing at Allison Transmission. "The uprated B400 and B3400 xFE transmissions are a testament to our commitment to providing a diverse array of propulsion solutions that contribute to a reliable, more sustainable future in transportation.”

This announcement comes on the heels of a recent collaboration between Allison Transmission and Cummins to integrate and certify a Cummins B-Series engine with the Allison eGen Flex® electric hybrid propulsion system. The partnership is aimed at delivering cutting-edge solutions for the transit market for model year 2027 and beyond, further underscoring both companies’ dedication to innovation and environmental responsibility.

To learn more about Allison Transit Propulsion Solutions, visit allisontransmission.com.