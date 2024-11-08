RTX's Pratt & Whitney and Air New Zealand Announce US$150 Million Expansion at Christchurch Engine Centre

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, and Air New Zealand hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a US$150 million, 14,000 square meter expansion of its Christchurch Engine Centre. The expansion will add maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for the Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine in New Zealand, with capacity for up to 140 GTF engine overhauls planned annually by 2032.

Construction of the facility expansion begins this month, and the first GTF engine overhaul is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Christchurch Engine Centre was founded in 1948 by Air New Zealand. In 2001, the airline and Pratt & Whitney partnered to develop the joint venture, focusing on the maintenance, repair and overhaul of JT8D then V2500 engines. Today, the Christchurch Engine Centre employs more than 400 highly skilled staff and has overhauled more than 1,500 IAE International Aero Engines AG V2500 engines.

"This project between Air New Zealand and global aviation leader Pratt & Whitney marks a significant investment to New Zealand's economy, helps expand our aviation industrial capability, and adds 200 high value jobs into the Canterbury region," said Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand.

"The Christchurch Engine Centre has a proven track record of delivering exceptional performance and quality with a highly capable workforce," said Shane Eddy, president, Pratt & Whitney. "With the Asia-Pacific region projected to experience the highest aviation growth globally over the next 20 years, it is a strategic imperative for us to invest here and partner with Air New Zealand as we continue to expand the GTF MRO network in support of the growing fleet."

The GTF engine is the most fuel-efficient and sustainable engine for single aisle aircraft available today. GTF engines lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions up to 20% relative to previous generation aircraft and have a 75% smaller noise footprint. Around the world, GTF engines have saved airlines 2 billion gallons of fuel and 20 million metric tons of carbon emissions since entry into service in 2016.

Air New Zealand Chair Dame Therese Walsh said the 14,000 square meter expansion will allow the airline to service its V2500 engines powering the A321ceo aircraft and PW1100G-JM GTF engines on the A320/A321neo aircraft right here in Aotearoa.

"The introduction of new GTF repair capability will be completed in 2026, and the Christchurch Engine Centre will maintain, repair or overhaul both the V2500 and PW1100G-JM engines for many years to come," said Walsh. "As our fleet of Airbus aircraft continues to grow, with another four expected to arrive over the next three years, the importance of this facility to our airline also grows allowing us to continue to deliver on our purpose of connecting Kiwis with each other and the world."

"The investment is a real vote of confidence in the Christchurch Engine Centre and our city. The creation of 200 new jobs is great news for our local economy and further positions Christchurch as a world-class technology and aerospace hub," said Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger. "I can't wait to see the new facility take off."

Christchurch Engine Centre is committed to Pratt & Whitney's sustainability vision to protect the environment along with the health and safety of its employees and the community around it. The expansion of the facility will continue the journey of this commitment as well as bring in innovations and new initiatives for a greener business and greener world.