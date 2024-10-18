Vitrek, LLC Expands Industry-Leading MTI PBS Line to Include the PBS eXpress, a Portable Engine Balancing System for Business and Regional Jets

Vitrek, LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced test and measurement equipment, introduces the enhanced PBS eXpress aircraft engine vibration analysis and balancing system. Designed to optimize engine performance in the small-frame turbofan and turboprop engines used in regional, business and smaller military jets, the PBS eXpress minimizes down-time and fuel costs by eliminating guesswork.

It features advanced algorithms based on commonly used engines to translate vibration and speed measurements into accurate balancing solutions. Available in rack mount as well as portable versions for on-runway testing, the system features intuitive setup and easy-to-operate visualization tools like vibration surveys, exportable data and PDF reporting. Supported propulsion systems include the most popular small-frame engines and APUs from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Rolls-Royce, P&W Canada, and Williams International.

The PBS eXpress features the same industry-leading technology developed for the PBS-4100+ family of balancing products used world-wide to support the larger frame engines on leading airlines and military jets.

Market-leading features of the portable PBS eXpress include:

· Modern Interface – Color touchscreen operates the entire Windows-based user interface.

· Extreme Simplicity – The Trim Balance Wizard streamlines the diagnostic process with simple-to-follow steps.

· Advanced Functionality – Rapidly calculates optimized engine balancing solutions accounting for existing weights on the engine and generates detailed “before and after” PDF reports.

· Convenience – Lightweight and portable system operates 6-plus hours between battery charges.

· Ease of Migration – Usable with common cables, pickups, and sensors.

Gary Schafer, President of Vitrek, LLC, said, “The PBS eXpress offers many of the advanced features found on the most sophisticated engine balancing systems – but with a price point and form factor optimized for MRO organizations and operators who maintain small-to-mid-sized corporate and regional jets.” He continued, “The PBS eXpress’s industry leading intuitive user-interface enables operators to perform vibration analysis and engine rotor balancing, with minimal training.”

The PBS eXpress will be on display at the NBAA-BACE Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center, West Hall in Las Vegas on Oct. 22-24. The product will be shown along with the PBS-4100+ for large frame jet engines and the portable1510A which allows technicians to bring a laboratory-grade precision function generator directly to the flight line.