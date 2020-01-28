Donaldson Makes Protecting Rotorcraft Investments Easier

Donaldson Aerospace & Defense, a division of Donaldson Company, Inc. announced the launch of its new online portal – shop.donaldson.com – with a coffee social and networking event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., today, Jan. 28, at Heli-Expo booth #3404.

“We have been working behind the scenes to develop a more focused and aligned support team to better serve our customers,” said Tom Newman, Director, Rotorcraft Business Unit. “This new one-stop product portal is one of the team’s innovations, offering instant access to information, filtration products, and even detailed specifications designed to help keep our customers mission ready.”

The shop.donaldson.com portal features:

• Simple online ordering

• Easy part look-up

• Access to all Donaldson rotorcraft commercial product offerings

• Detailed specification, installation, and servicing data

Visitors to the Donaldson booth during the social will have the opportunity to see a feature demonstration and test drive the portal.

Leonardo AW169 IBF on Schedule

Donaldson has made significant progress toward the development of the Inlet Barrier Filter (IBF) for Leonardo’s AW169 helicopter. An agreement with Leonardo to design, test, and produce both dry and oiled media types for the AW169 IBF was signed in June 2018.

“The AW169 IBF is on schedule, having positively passed the icing tunnel tests a few months ago,” said Dan Larsen, General Manager, Donaldson Aerospace & Defense. “The flight test campaign is planned for Summer 2020, with the aim of receiving certification between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.”

The IBFs keep contamination, including dirt, dust, salt, and foreign objects, from degrading the performance of the AW169’s twin 1,000 shaft horsepower Pratt & Whitney PW210A engines.

After development and testing, the dry and oiled media IBFs will be approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as a Type Certificate. Once certified, the IBFs will be available as a factory option for new Leonardo helicopters and available as a retrofit option for already in-service European AW169s. Donaldson IBFs are already EASA certified for installation on AW139 and AW189 helicopters.

The IBF will be fully integrated with the rotorcraft’s avionics, so any existing approved aircraft with a Foreign Object Debris screen or Engine Air Particle Separator can easily be retrofitted with the IBF solution.

Visit the Donaldson Filtration Booth at Heli-Expo, booth #3404, to learn more about Donaldson’s IBF systems. Donaldson will be displaying filters for the H160, H130, AW189, AW109, AW139, Bell 407, and Bell 505 at the show.



