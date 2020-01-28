Donaldson Makes Protecting Rotorcraft Investments Easier

Jan 28th, 2020
Don Aw169 Pr
Donaldson

Donaldson Aerospace & Defense, a division of Donaldson Company, Inc. announced the launch of its new online portal – shop.donaldson.com – with a coffee social and networking event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., today, Jan. 28, at Heli-Expo booth #3404.

“We have been working behind the scenes to develop a more focused and aligned support team to better serve our customers,” said Tom Newman, Director, Rotorcraft Business Unit. “This new one-stop product portal is one of the team’s innovations, offering instant access to information, filtration products, and even detailed specifications designed to help keep our customers mission ready.”

The shop.donaldson.com portal features:

  • • Simple online ordering
  • • Easy part look-up
  • • Access to all Donaldson rotorcraft commercial product offerings
  • • Detailed specification, installation, and servicing data

Visitors to the Donaldson booth during the social will have the opportunity to see a feature demonstration and test drive the portal.

Leonardo AW169 IBF on Schedule

Donaldson has made significant progress toward the development of the Inlet Barrier Filter (IBF) for Leonardo’s AW169 helicopter. An agreement with Leonardo to design, test, and produce both dry and oiled media types for the AW169 IBF was signed in June 2018.

“The AW169 IBF is on schedule, having positively passed the icing tunnel tests a few months ago,” said Dan Larsen, General Manager, Donaldson Aerospace & Defense. “The flight test campaign is planned for Summer 2020, with the aim of receiving certification between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.”

The IBFs keep contamination, including dirt, dust, salt, and foreign objects, from degrading the performance of the AW169’s twin 1,000 shaft horsepower Pratt & Whitney PW210A engines.

After development and testing, the dry and oiled media IBFs will be approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) as a Type Certificate. Once certified, the IBFs will be available as a factory option for new Leonardo helicopters and available as a retrofit option for already in-service European AW169s. Donaldson IBFs are already EASA certified for installation on AW139 and AW189 helicopters.

The IBF will be fully integrated with the rotorcraft’s avionics, so any existing approved aircraft with a Foreign Object Debris screen or Engine Air Particle Separator can easily be retrofitted with the IBF solution.

Visit the Donaldson Filtration Booth at Heli-Expo, booth #3404, to learn more about Donaldson’s IBF systems. Donaldson will be displaying filters for the H160, H130, AW189, AW109, AW139, Bell 407, and Bell 505 at the show.


More in Engines & Components
RPI engineer demonstrating Curvic tooling which significantly reduces set up times and helps to improve the overall performance of the meas
Delta Airlines Installs Two RPI Turbine Rotor Assembly Systems
Jan 28th, 2020
AJW Group Appoints TTC As Sole Sales Representative in Japan
Jan 28th, 2020
Seward-Based Aviation Company Denies It's to Blame for Crash in Georgia that Killed 3
Jan 28th, 2020
Ua Fly By Sight Heli Expo Pr Image
Universal Avionics Introduces Latest Developments in ‘Fly by Sight’ Flight Deck Concept at Heli-Expo 2020
Jan 27th, 2020
Heli One Bpol Press Release Image
Universal Avionics SkyVis Selected by Heli-One for New H215 Helicopters of the BPOL
Jan 27th, 2020
Lorin Announces Distinct Advantages of Coil Anodized Aluminum for Transportation Applications
Jan 27th, 2020
Aar Press Release Aero Controlex 012720
AeroControlex Names AAR Exclusive Global Distributor for APU Lube Pump Products
Jan 27th, 2020
Rg 380 E53 L 8 L
Heavy Duty Sealed Lead Acid Concorde Batteries for Citation CJ4 RG-380E/60L- 24 Volt, 48 Ah or RG-380 - 24 Volt, 53 Ah
Jan 27th, 2020
Astronautics Roadrunner Electronic Flight Instrument Brings Enhanced Capability to Santa Barbara Firehawk
Jan 27th, 2020
Astronautics is providing its Badger Pro+ integrated flight display system to Bell, a Textron company, for Bell 412EPX and Bell 429 new production rotorcraft. Badger Pro+ is also able to display high-definition video from multiple inputs and provides night vision compatibility. Badger Pro+ integrates information from across all the systems on the aircraft to provide an operationally advanced pilot interface.
Astronautics Provides Badger Pro+ Integrated Flight Display System for Bell 412EPX And Bell 429 New Production Rotorcraft
Jan 27th, 2020
Cobham Launches Titan Digital Audio Management Series
Titan will enable smaller aircraft to carry out tactical missions
Jan 27th, 2020
Astronautics is releasing enhancements to its RoadRunner Electronic Flight Instrument that improve integration with all H-60 platforms, as well as support for additional military functions such as TACAN.
Astronautics Adds New Enhancements to Roadrunner EFI
Jan 24th, 2020
Schott Jade1 3500x2333 21012020
SCHOTT Introduces the Jade Reading Light
Jan 23rd, 2020
Img Stw 0826 1 X1 T Gh F Hi Res
Single Port 5GBase-T 60W and 100W 4-pair Power over Ethernet MagJack ICMs
Jan 23rd, 2020