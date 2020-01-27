Cobham Launches Titan Digital Audio Management Series

Titan will enable smaller aircraft to carry out tactical missions

Cobham plc
Jan 27th, 2020

Cobham Aerospace Connectivity announces the launch of Titan, a series of aircraft audio management products for light to medium rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. Titan will enable agencies like Police, Fire and Medical Evacuation to perform tactical missions using smaller aircraft.

The public safety aviation sector has seen a rise in the demand for smaller aircraft to carry out tactical missions, whilst maintaining the same levels of connectivity and capability. These emergency services communicate using up to nine separate radios, which presents challenges of payload sensitivity and around the installation of audio and radio systems.

Titan fulfills the requirement for an audio system that provides all of the functionality that a tactical mission requires, with a compact profile, and over 50 percent weight savings. The system builds on the success and capability of Cobham’s Digital Audio Communications System, and will be aimed at aircraft such as the Airbus H125 and Cessna Caravan.

Titan builds in extensive configurability, including restricted transmission capability, configurable front panel, warning access and talk groups, reducing the need for multiple part numbers being certified on the aircraft. The system will include Bluetooth capability, enabling the crew to take telephone calls, while the system’s spatially separated audio will increase their ability to distinguish conversations on different radios.

Mickeal Daw, Product Line Manager, Audio and Information Management at Cobham, commented: “Titan brings helicopter and turboprop connectivity into the 21st century, providing their crews with the modern functionality that they are used to outside aviation and reflecting the requirements for multichannel audio management systems to cope with tactical missions. We have had early expressions of interest from leading OEMs, who have responded positively to the functionality and profile of the system.”


More in Cabin Communications
Phenom G1000 N Xi[3]
Garmin Adds the G1000 NXi Upgrade for the Embraer Phenom 100
Dec 10th, 2019
Day 1 Thales Vsib 5
PureFlyt
PureFlyt, designed to offer airframers and airlines the best combination of safety, security and fuel and operations efficiency.
Nov 26th, 2019
Blue Sky Network Receives First FAA Certification for GADSS Compliant Distress Tracking Solution for Commercial Airlines
Nov 20th, 2019
Emirates and GE Aviation Expand Digital Partnership
Nov 18th, 2019
Adfaddf
SD PostFlight
SD PostFlight is the industry-first, web-based software, automatically populates the aircraft flight log with all available data relating to flight times and cycle events for each leg of a journey.
Oct 29th, 2019
Ame Service Centre 1
Airbus Inaugurates First Africa and Middle East Cabin Electronics Service Center at Dubai Airport Freezone
Sep 24th, 2019
Safran Victrex Bracket
Victrex and Safran Cabin to Launch Flexible Composite Platform for Multiple Aircraft Bracket Projects
Efficiency is taking off: Standardized parts, reduced weight, streamlined manufacturing, and potential installation savings on the horizon.
Sep 23rd, 2019
St
Aircalin Modernizes Cabin Connectivity with SITAONAIR
CrewTab will streamline workflow by optimizing traditional cabin crew processes, unlocking fresh opportunities to benefit both crew and passengers.
Sep 9th, 2019
Clotilde Enel-R&eacute;hel, general manager for Commercial Aviation &amp; Network Services for Collins Aerospace and Mr. Somnuk Rongthong, AEROTHAI&apos;s President, at the signing ceremony for the launch of GlobalConnect managed digital services in Asia.
Going Beyond the Connected Aircraft
Collins Aerospace launches GlobalConnectSM wireless connectivity solution in Asia with AEROTHAI.
Jul 19th, 2019
Brunswick Aviation Services Specialist Ife Installer And Honeywell Channel Partner Is A New Preferred Aviaa Supplier
AVIAA Welcomes Brunswick Aviation Services as New Preferred IFE Installation and MRO Supplier
It is one of the few shops in the USA dedicated to cabin connectivity, internet, Wi-Fi, and inflight entertainment.
Apr 18th, 2019
Viking Electronics Celebrates 50 Years
Mar 19th, 2019
Air Senegal First in Africa to Sign for SITAONAIR’s High-speed IFC
Feb 11th, 2019
Valcomm900 Tiff D8wtv Ejhcory Cuf
VALCOMM900 Radio Headsets
Jan 29th, 2019
Atc200v2 20130711 0074 Ebcumcvip3zyi Cuf
CM-300/350 (V2) Series Software-Defined Radios
Jan 29th, 2019