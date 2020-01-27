Cobham Launches Titan Digital Audio Management Series

Cobham Aerospace Connectivity announces the launch of Titan, a series of aircraft audio management products for light to medium rotary and fixed-wing aircraft. Titan will enable agencies like Police, Fire and Medical Evacuation to perform tactical missions using smaller aircraft.

The public safety aviation sector has seen a rise in the demand for smaller aircraft to carry out tactical missions, whilst maintaining the same levels of connectivity and capability. These emergency services communicate using up to nine separate radios, which presents challenges of payload sensitivity and around the installation of audio and radio systems.

Titan fulfills the requirement for an audio system that provides all of the functionality that a tactical mission requires, with a compact profile, and over 50 percent weight savings. The system builds on the success and capability of Cobham’s Digital Audio Communications System, and will be aimed at aircraft such as the Airbus H125 and Cessna Caravan.

Titan builds in extensive configurability, including restricted transmission capability, configurable front panel, warning access and talk groups, reducing the need for multiple part numbers being certified on the aircraft. The system will include Bluetooth capability, enabling the crew to take telephone calls, while the system’s spatially separated audio will increase their ability to distinguish conversations on different radios.

Mickeal Daw, Product Line Manager, Audio and Information Management at Cobham, commented: “Titan brings helicopter and turboprop connectivity into the 21st century, providing their crews with the modern functionality that they are used to outside aviation and reflecting the requirements for multichannel audio management systems to cope with tactical missions. We have had early expressions of interest from leading OEMs, who have responded positively to the functionality and profile of the system.”



