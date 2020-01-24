Astronautics Adds New Enhancements to Roadrunner EFI

Astronautics
Jan 24th, 2020
Astronautics is releasing enhancements to its RoadRunner Electronic Flight Instrument that improve integration with all H-60 platforms, as well as support for additional military functions such as TACAN.
Astronautics

Astronautics Corporation of America is releasing enhancements to its AFI4700 RoadRunner Electronic Flight Instrument (EFI). The latest updates include further enhancements that improve integration with all H-60 platforms, as well as support for additional military functions such as Tactical Air Navigation Systems (TACAN).

“Astronautics prides itself on continually evolving the RoadRunner EFI to address our customers’ unique requirements and expand the capabilities of the product across multiple platforms,” said Astronautics Vice President of Sales and Business Development Greg Plantz.

The RoadRunner EFI is an easy-to-install and cost-effective replacement for existing attitude director and horizontal situational indicator functionality to a modern electronic flight instrument system, enabling enhanced safety features including localizer performance with vertical guidance (LPV) approaches.

The RoadRunner EFI also provides operators readability in all lighting conditions, familiar and easy-to-use controls, reduced operating and maintenance costs, and minimal downtime for installation. The unit is easily upgradeable with new software functionality tailorable to customer needs and mission requirements.

The RoadRunner EFI has supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for Leonardo A109/119 aircraft with Bell 212/412/214 STC approval expected shortly. The RoadRunner EFI is also installed on Sikorsky HH-60L/Firehawk conversions for Ventura County Fire Department and Santa Barbara County.


