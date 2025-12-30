U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Headline 2026 Air Show in April

The 2026 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show has been approved and will take place on April 3-4 at Rome’s Russell Regional Airport. This event will be on Friday headlining the USAF Thunderbirds (Afternoon-Evening-Night-Drones & Fireworks Show) and Saturday (Full Day Show) only. There's no Easter Sunday airshow being scheduled!

ROME, GA (November 2025) - The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be the featured performers when the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show returns early to Rome on April 3-4, 2026, at the Russell Regional Airport. The Thunderbirds team is the air demonstration squadron of the U.S. Air Force, based at Nellis Air Force Base, NV. The elite squadron was formed in 1953 and tours the United States and the world performing aerobatic formation and solo flying demonstrations.

The Wings Over North Georgia event follows closely on the heels of a successful air show last October during the federal government shutdown. The October air show was to have featured the U.S Navy Blue Angels and other military acts, but their schedules were cancelled by the shutdown as a “non-essential” function. JLC AirShow Management, which is based in Rome, GA, carried on with a host of civilian acts – some already included in the lineup and others recruited at the last minute – to entertain the crowd at Russell Regional Airport.

That event featured a first-ever Friday schedule that included a country music concert, twilight flights, a lighted drone show, and a fireworks extravaganza. “We’re proud to have pulled that off without military acts and now we’ve got our sights set on a bigger, better event with the Thunderbirds,” said John Cowman, president of JLC AirShow Management. Additional performers, both military and civilian, will be announced in the coming months, Cowman said.

The April airshow will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 3-4, to avoid scheduling conflicts with Easter Sunday, he said. Ticket purchasers for the 2025 Wings Over North Georgia Air Show will be notified of a discount ticket offer for a future air show would be provided due to the cancellation of the Blue Angels. An email from the air show organizer with instructions for utilizing the discount will be distributed the Monday, November 24th. Ticket sales to the general public will begin in early December, following the purchase period for 2025 WONG ticket holders, all this in time for the holiday gift giving season.

*Early Bird Discounted Tickets for General Public purchase will be made available on Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025.