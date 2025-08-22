FAST Unveils Bravo Series: Innovative Ground Support Equipment Built for Rugged Tarmac Conditions

GLENWOOD, Minn – August 20, 2025 – FAST, a trusted innovator in ground support equipment for over 45 years, launches the new Bravo Series. These two high-performance units — Bravo Cart and Bravo Dolly — are engineered specifically to meet the evolving needs of airport ramp operations by improving turn-around times and delivering the flexibility ground crews demand. Prevent runaway carts and deliver enhanced safety by pairing the new Bravo Cart with Quick Stop Break. Experience optimal performance and improved ergonomics when pairing the new Bravo Dolly with the EasyLift™ Towbar.

“The Bravo Series represents the next generation of GSE — tough, modular, and built to work as hard as the crews who use them,” said Mike Venem, Director of Product Strategy. “From the reinforced steel frames to the no-minimum-order model, we’ve built these products to perform in real-world airport environments, day in and day out.”

Built for Performance and Flexibility

The Bravo Cart is designed with an 8,000-pound capacity, reinforced steel structure, and built-in weather protection to handle the harshest elements on the tarmac. The Bravo Dolly delivers 15,000 pounds of payload capacity, ergonomic features for ease of use, and durability for the demands of cargo transport in evolving ramp environments.

Both models are constructed with FAST’s proven component-flexible design, allowing customers to choose from multiple options for towbars, stops, and other key features — all without compromising the integrity of the core frame.

Key Advantages:

• Faster turn-around times with robust, reliable construction

• Modular components for customizable configurations

• No minimum order quantity – serving operations of all sizes

• Consistent build quality backed by over 45 years of FAST innovation

With the Bravo Series, FAST continues to lead the way in delivering GSE that meets the demands of today's airports while anticipating the challenges of tomorrow.

Learn more about the Bravo Cart at https://fastsolutions.com/product/bravo-cart

Explore the Bravo Dolly at https://fastsolutions.com/product/bravo-dolly

About FAST Global Solutions: A world leader in airline, air cargo and material handling equipment for over 45 years, FAST Global Solutions designs, builds, installs and services an expansive portfolio of robust, ruggedly-built, dependable equipment for today's global commerce operations.