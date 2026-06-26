FL Technics Acquires Sensus Aero to Accelerate MRO Software Expansion

FL Technics, a globally recognised provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, has officially integrated Sensus Aero into its group structure, strengthening its aviation technology capabilities.

Sensus Aero develops Sensus MRO, a software platform for MRO organizations focused on base and heavy airframe maintenance operations. The platform replaces fragmented systems and manual processes with a single connected solution, helping aviation organisations improve operational efficiency, increase visibility across maintenance activities, and make better decisions through real-time data.

As part of FL Technics Group, the Sensus MRO platform will now be further developed and offered to external aviation organisations seeking to digitalise and optimise their maintenance operations.

The integration marks the next stage in the development of Sensus Aero, which has already been supporting aviation maintenance operations within the broader Avia Solutions Group ecosystem.

“Having worked closely with FL Technics from the very beginning, Sensus Aero has developed a deep, practical understanding of the challenges aviation maintenance organisations face in a competitive market. Joining FL Technics Group allows us to build on that experience and bring proven, industry-focused technology solutions to a wider market,” said Paulius Cegis, CEO of Sensus Aero.

The aviation MRO sector is facing increasing pressure to improve operational efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and gain greater visibility across operations. As maintenance organisations continue investing in digital transformation initiatives, demand is growing for integrated platforms that can streamline processes and provide real-time operational insights.

"Sensus Aero combines deep aviation expertise with technology capabilities developed specifically for the needs of the MRO industry. Integrating the platform into FL Technics Group allows us to further develop its capabilities while creating additional value for customers both within and outside our organisation," said Žilvinas Lapinskas, CEO of FL Technics.

The move further strengthens FL Technics' position not only as a provider of aviation maintenance services, but also as a developer of technology solutions designed to support the industry's digital transformation.

About FL Technics Group

FL Technics Group is a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Group specialises in base and line maintenance, spare parts and component support, engine, APU, and landing gear management, full aircraft engineering, and technical training and aerospace logistics solutions. Certified under EASA Part-145, Part-CAMO, Part-147, Part-21, and FAA-145, FL Technics Group operates facilities across key aviation markets, including Lithuania, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Indonesia, and the Dominican Republic, supported by a global network of line maintenance stations.

FL Technics Group is part of Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) provider, operating a fleet of 136 aircraft on 6 continents. The group also provides a range of aviation services: MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, as well as a variety of associated aviation services. Supported by 11,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group is parent company to over 250+ subsidiaries.

Media contact: Gabriele Povilaityte, Global PR Manager

Avia Solutions Group

+370 6914 2526

[email protected]