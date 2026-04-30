First Aviation Services, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by AMETEK, Inc.

Westport, CT, April 30, 2026 - First Aviation Services Inc. announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME). First Aviation Services is a leader in component maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) serving the military, corporate and airline markets. AMETEK is a leading global provider of differentiated electronic instruments and electromechanical devices.

The First Aviation companies will continue to operate under the leadership of Paul Bolton, President & COO. First Aviation will be a business within the North American Business Unit of AMETEK’s MRO Division. Mr. Bolton said “AMETEK is an outstanding company with a strong track record of performance. They understand our industry and bring important resources to support First Aviation’s continued growth.”

“First Aviation is a strong strategic fit with our MRO platform, providing attractive market expansion opportunities and broadening the scope of our component MRO services," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Their proprietary products and services further broaden our differentiated products serving mission critical applications. We look forward to leveraging our respective operating, engineering and distribution strengths to continue to grow our combined capabilities.”

Aaron Hollander, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO shared with his colleagues at First Aviation Services, “I am truly grateful to have worked with such an incredible team over the past 30 years. I am extremely optimistic about the future of First Aviation, the opportunities this transaction will provide to my colleagues and the contribution the company will continue to make to our industry.” Mr. Hollander will serve as Chairman of First Equity Group Inc. post-closing.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals. Jefferies Group LLC acted as financial advisor to First Aviation Services, Inc. Day Pitney LLP represented the company as legal counsel.

About First Aviation Services Inc. First Aviation Services Inc., headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of aircraft parts manufacturing, component repair and overhaul, and rotables management to the aviation industry worldwide. First Aviation’s principal operating subsidiaries are: Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc., Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc., Aviation Blade Services, Inc., Evōlution Aerospace, Inc., Master Support, Inc., Heliblade International, LLC, REALLOCK®, and Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC. Together, the companies repair and overhaul aircraft landing gear systems, helicopter rotor blades, actuation systems, structures, IFF systems, lighting, power supplies, oxygen and fire suppression systems, hydrostatic testing, crew masks, and all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers. The companies’ manufacturing capabilities include both DOD source approvals and FAA Parts Manufacturing Approvals (PMA) for landing gear parts, structural parts, electronics, fire suppression system parts, rotor blade parts and propeller parts. First Aviation has been a leader in developing DMSMS solutions for DOW for over forty years. More information about FAvS and its subsidiaries may be found on the company’s website www.firstaviation.com.

About AMETEK, Inc. AMETEK (NYSE: AME) is a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of approximately $7.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, Technology Innovation, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. Founded in 1930, AMETEK has been listed on the NYSE for over 95 years and is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit www.ametek.com.

About First Equity Group, Inc. First Equity Group, Inc. has a four-decade track-record leading successful investment transactions in the aerospace & defense, transportation and automotive sectors, both as a principal and advisor. First Equity actively invests in and acquires businesses with a focus on acquiring highly engineered, proprietary products, parts or components. In addition to First Aviation, past investments include National Airmotive Corporation (aircraft engine repair and overhaul), Aerospace Products International (logistics and distribution services), Imtek (direct marketing, printing and location intelligence), Skip Barber Racing School (automotive education and entertainment), and DART Aerospace (helicopter mission equipment). For more information, visit www.firstequity.com.