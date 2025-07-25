Neptune Aviation Upgrades Machine Shop

Neptune Aviation Services has installed new equipment at its Missoula-based headquarters to expand its capacity to manufacture critical parts and precision components for the aviation and aerospace industries, as well as other market segments in the future.

With an investment in new machining technology, Neptune is strengthening its ability to produce complex, mission-critical components in house.

Neptune Aviation is the first company in Montana to install a Hermle C 400 Gen 2, a five-axis computer numerical control (CNC) machining center known for accuracy, versatility and efficiency in producing complex aerospace-grade components.

“This is more than a simple equipment upgrade, it’s a major leap forward for our organization,” said Clifford Lynn, director of maintenance at Neptune Aviation “Until now, our machine shops main focus has been on supporting internal needs.”

Lynn added, “With this investment, we’re expanding our capabilities to reduce reliance on outside suppliers and to open the door to future revenue opportunities. The Hermle C 400 gives us the advanced functionality to produce highly complex, precision parts for our own aircraft, and customers across the broader aviation industry and beyond.”

The Hermle C 400 is being added at an ideal time for Neptune Aviation, which announced in late 2024 that it has begun transitioning its airtanker platform from its current fleet of BAe 146 aircraft to the Airbus A319—a larger aircraft with greater capacity for fuel and fire-retardant drops, as well as more advanced design.

With the new equipment in place, Neptune will be able to manufacture many of the components needed for routine maintenance and repairs in-house, reducing reliance on outside vendors and accelerating both development and maintenance timelines.

“All the parts needed for the A319 are highly customized and specific to Neptune, since we are the only airtanker company utilizing the A319 for aerial firefighting operations. Being able to build these parts in-house means we avoid the delays and costs of outsourcing the project to a third-party machine shop, helping us to complete maintenance much more quickly,” said Pierre Blouin, support shop manager.

Outlining the company’s strategy moving forward, Blouin said that in addition to making their own parts, Neptune will develop parts for three tiers of external customers. The most immediate will be for repair stations serving the aviation industry, for which they have already responded to multiple requests for proposals.

Next, Neptune plans to pursue opportunities in the aerospace industry, including organizations such as NASA and private companies. Longer term, the company aims to enter the contract manufacturing space, producing high-volume parts for a broader industrial customer base.

“We’re committed to expanding both our capabilities and our team,” said Seth Cohen, Neptune Aviation machine shop lead, “This investment in the Hermle C 400 is just the beginning. We plan to continue upgrading our equipment and growing the machine shop.”

Cohen continued, “We’re also actively hiring skilled machinists to help us take full advantage of what this platform can do. As I like to say, you can’t bring in a great race car driver if all you’ve got are jalopies. With this machine, we’re building a shop that’s ready to compete at the highest level.”