MJ’s Mobile Fleet Expands Services at Stockton Metropolitan Airport

MJ’s Mobile Fleet LLC has announced the expansion of its operations with a new on-airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) service presence at Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK), as featured on GlobalAir.



With over 30 years of hands-on experience, MJ’s Mobile Fleet provides maintenance, repair, and inspection services for aircraft tugs, ground power units (GPUs), fuel trucks, and fueling systems.



The addition of a satellite service location at SCK allows for faster response times and improved on-site support for airport operators, FBOs, and aviation service providers throughout Northern and Central California.



“Our goal is to keep ground operations moving.”

Read the full press release



