MJ’s Mobile Fleet Expands Services at Stockton Metropolitan Airport
MJ’s Mobile Fleet LLC has announced the expansion of its operations with a new on-airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) service presence at Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK), as featured on GlobalAir.
With over 30 years of hands-on experience, MJ’s Mobile Fleet provides maintenance, repair, and inspection services for aircraft tugs, ground power units (GPUs), fuel trucks, and fueling systems.
The addition of a satellite service location at SCK allows for faster response times and improved on-site support for airport operators, FBOs, and aviation service providers throughout Northern and Central California.
“Our goal is to keep ground operations moving.”
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