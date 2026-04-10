MJ’s Mobile Fleet Expands Services at Stockton Metropolitan Airport

Related To: 
April 10, 2026
Courtesy of MJ's Mobile Fleet LLC
MJ’s Mobile Fleet Satellite GSE Service Area at Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK)

MJ’s Mobile Fleet LLC has announced the expansion of its operations with a new on-airport Ground Support Equipment (GSE) service presence at Stockton Metropolitan Airport (SCK), as featured on GlobalAir.

With over 30 years of hands-on experience, MJ’s Mobile Fleet provides maintenance, repair, and inspection services for aircraft tugs, ground power units (GPUs), fuel trucks, and fueling systems.

The addition of a satellite service location at SCK allows for faster response times and improved on-site support for airport operators, FBOs, and aviation service providers throughout Northern and Central California.

“Our goal is to keep ground operations moving.”

Read the full press release

 

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