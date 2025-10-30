AK Interconnect Expands West Coast GSE Capabilities

Compton, CA — October 2025 — AK Interconnect, Inc., an AS9100D-certified manufacturer, proudly announces the expansion of its West Coast aircraft Ground Support Equipment (GSE) connector and cable repair services. With over seven years of experience designing and manufacturing rugged, high-performance electrical connectors and cable assemblies for harsh aerospace environments, AK Interconnect continues to deliver the quality and reliability customers depend on.

“Our focus has always been simple — provide superior products, fast lead times, and responsive service to keep our customers’ operations running smoothly,” said the AK Interconnect team. “As one of the few GSE connector and cable repair specialists on the West Coast, we’re proud to support maintenance teams and OEMs with solutions built for performance and longevity.”

AK Interconnect serves aviation, aerospace, and defense industries with custom connector design, cable assembly manufacturing, and repair/refurbishment services. Every product is engineered to meet the rigorous standards of AS9100D and tested to perform in demanding ground-support conditions.

For more information, visit www.ak-gse.com or contact [email protected] to request a quote or discuss your next project.