World Kinect Corporation Completes Acquisition of Universal Weather and Aviation's Trip Support Services Business

November 5, 2025 - MIAMI – World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Trip Support Services (TSS) division of Universal Weather and Aviation.

Universal Weather, headquartered in Houston, Texas, has been a pioneer in trip support services with deep expertise in international travel regulations, logistics, and supply chain management. Its trip support business has enabled thousands of business and general aviation operators worldwide to efficiently and reliably manage the challenges of international travel and operational logistics.

“We are excited to welcome Universal Weather’s TSS team to World Kinect,” said John P. Rau, Chief Operating Officer. “By expanding our service capabilities, we’re making it even easier for our aviation customers – whether World Kinect or those joining from Universal – to plan, fuel, and fly with confidence, anywhere in the world.”



“Trip Support Services is highly complementary to our core fuel offering,” said Ira M. Birns, President. “With this acquisition, we are now able to serve a larger, more diverse base of aviation customers – creating new opportunities to deliver broader solutions to drive future growth.”



The transaction is expected to be approximately 7% accretive to the company’s adjusted earnings per share in the first year following closing. As the integration progresses, the company anticipates realizing approximately $15 million in annual net cost synergies by the end of year two, driven by streamlined operations and integrated platforms, enhancing long-term shareholder value.

About World Kinect Corporation

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) is a global energy management company offering fulfillment and related services to customers across the aviation, marine, and land-based transportation sectors. The company also supplies natural gas and power in the United States and Europe along with a broad suite of sustainability-related products and services.

CONTACT

World Kinect

Pete Stevens, [email protected]