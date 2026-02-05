Piedmont Propulsion Systems Partners with V2X to Support T-6 Texan II Training Aircraft

Westport, CT, February 5, 2026 – Piedmont Propulsion Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., announces a Long-Term Agreement with V2X Inc., (NYSE: VVX), to provide propeller overhaul and repair services for the T-6 Texan II training aircraft operated by the United States Air Force and United States Navy.

Under the agreement, Piedmont Propulsion Systems will deliver comprehensive propeller maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in support of V2X’s Contractor Operated & Maintained Base Supply (COMBS) and intermediate-level maintenance programs for the T-6 fleet. This support is intended to help ensure continued aircraft availability and readiness for military pilot training operations. Through its dedicated fleet of trucks, Piedmont Propulsion Systems also provides complete logistical support both too and from all Air Force and Navy trainer bases.

As the incumbent propeller maintenance provider for the T6 fleet, Piedmont Propulsion Systems have proven they can support the rigorous quality, turnaround time and logistical challenges of this program. As a Hartzell Recommended Service Facility, Piedmont Propulsion Systems is able to leverage our strong relationship with the propeller OEM to provide in-depth technical and supply chain management.

“We are pleased to support V2X on this important training platform,” said Paul Bolton, President and COO of First Aviation Services Inc. “This agreement reflects Piedmont Propulsion Systems’ long-standing experience supporting military aviation programs and our commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality propeller solutions that enhance mission readiness.”

“Piedmont Propulsion Systems brings deep technical expertise and a strong track record supporting the T6 propeller system,” said Jeremy C. Wensinger, President and Chief Executive Officer of V2X. “This partnership strengthens our sustainment capability for the T-6 fleet and reinforces our commitment to delivering consistent, dependable maintenance services for U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy training operations.”.

About Vertex Aerospace Vertex Aerospace, a V2X company, is a leading provider of advanced aerospace sustainment and mission support services to government and commercial customers. Vertex delivers Contractor Operated & Maintained Base Supply (COMBS), intermediate-level maintenance, supply chain management, and engineering support across multiple aviation platforms, including the T-6 Texan II training aircraft supporting U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy pilot training missions.

About Piedmont Propulsion Systems, Inc. Piedmont Propulsion Systems, Inc., a subsidiary of First Aviation Services Inc., is a recognized leader in the maintenance, repair, and overhaul of propellers and helicopter rotor blades components for commercial, regional, military, corporate, and general aviation operators worldwide. Piedmont Propulsion Systems supports a broad range of Dowty, Hamilton Sundstrand, Hartzell, and McCauley propeller systems and is known for its technical expertise, quality, and reliability in support of critical aviation operations.

About First Aviation Services Inc. First Aviation Services Inc., headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, is a leading provider of aircraft parts manufacturing, component repair and overhaul, and rotables management to the aviation industry worldwide. First Aviation’s principal operating subsidiaries are: Aerospace Turbine Rotables, Inc., Associated Aircraft Manufacturing & Sales, Inc., Aviation Blade Services, Inc., Evōlution Aerospace, Inc., Master Support, Inc., Heliblade International, LLC, REALLOCK®, and Piedmont Propulsion Systems, LLC. Together, the companies repair and overhaul aircraft landing gear systems, helicopter rotor blades, actuation systems, structures, IFF systems, lighting, power supplies, oxygen and fire suppression systems, hydrostatic testing, crew masks, and all Dowty, Hamilton, Hartzell and McCauley propellers. The companies’ manufacturing capabilities include both DOD source approvals and FAA Parts Manufacturing Approvals (PMA) for landing gear parts, structural parts, electronics, fire suppression system parts, rotor blade parts and propeller parts. First Aviation has been a leader in developing DMSMS solutions for DOW for over forty years. More information about FAvS and its subsidiaries may be found on the company’s website www.firstaviation.com.