New! Vacuum Compatible, Compact Linear Voice Coil Servo Motor Is Ideal for Outer Space and Clean Room Applications!

December 18, 2025, Van Nuys, CA – The GVCM-032-025-02MVAC Brushless Linear Voice Coil Servo Motor, is the first of a new series of Vacuum Compatible linear servo motors released by Moticont. This electroless nickel coated servo motor is ideal for applications in outer space and cleanrooms. Extremely low outgassing and corrosion resistant, this 12.7 mm (0.500 in.) stroke compact linear servo motor with built-in shaft and bearing is just 31.8 mm (1.250 in.) in diameter. The housing is only 25.4 mm (1.000 in.) long and combined with the coil end the total length is 34.95 mm (1.375 in.). In the fully extended position, the 3.175 mm (0.125 in.) diameter shaft extends 15.9 mm (0.625 in) beyond the face of the housing. The shaft has an M2.2X0.45 x 5.1 mm deep thread, and the housing and coil ends have two M3.5X0.6 mounting holes on a 12.7 mm (0.500 in.) bolt circle for easy integration into new or existing applications.

Also referred to as an electric cylinder, this compact linear servo actuator, features a continuous high-force-to-size ratio of 9.3 N (2.1 lb.) and 29.3 N (6.6 lb.) of peak force at a 10 percent duty cycle. This low inertia linear servo motor features: High reliability, high speed, zero cogging, high acceleration/deceleration, and when used in a servo loop, very high accuracy and repeatability. Non-commutated, these brushless linear servo motors are exceptionally clean and quiet. They are an ideal choice for: Haptic feedback in medical robots, pharmaceutical and food processing, pipetting, semiconductor manufacturing, laser machining and drilling, work holding and clamping, scanners, laser beam steering and filtering, optical focusing, dynamic vibration absorption, testing, sorting, and assembly.

This and all Linear Voice Coil Servo Motors and Voice Coil Motor Stages are available as complete Plug-and-Play Servo Control Systems. Please contact Moticont, if a longer stroke or higher force is required for your application.

About Moticont - Moticont is a manufacturer of motion control products. Our product line includes voice coil motors, three phase brushless motors and positioning stages and slides.

Moticont is committed to exceeding our customers' quality expectations and industry standards throughout the design, manufacturing, service and technical support phases. Our modern manufacturing facility, highly controlled processes, committed staff, and extensive testing complement our product design strengths. This enables us to supply our clients with specialized small orders to high volume just-in-time deliveries.

We offer an extensive line of standard products ready to be shipped immediately from stock, and when standard products are not quite right for an application, highly trained design engineers are always available to develop custom motion control products to fit the specific needs or our customers.

