Reducing Injuries Through Engineering: The Lift-A-Loft Tire Lift Cart

Lift-A-Loft recently partnered with United Airlines to design a new Tire Lift Cart focused on improving safety and ergonomics in ground operations. The project began when United’s safety and GSE teams identified a need for a better way to lift and load heavy aircraft tires onto belt loaders. Traditional methods required extensive manual handling, increasing the risk of strain and workplace injuries. Lift-A-Loft’s engineering team worked closely with United to create a purpose-built solution that simplifies the task while protecting employees.

The new Tire Lift Cart is designed to assist ground support teams in safely raising and positioning tires for loading. The cart’s lift mechanism eliminates the need for manual lifting, while its compact, mobile design allows it to be easily maneuvered around ramp areas and maintenance zones. The platform traverse function and smooth roller system allow for seamless tire transport from the ground to belt loader. By incorporating intuitive controls and a stable lifting platform, the unit not only reduces physical strain but also improves workflow efficiency and consistency across operations.

This collaboration demonstrates Lift-A-Loft’s ongoing commitment to innovation and operator safety. By working directly with airline partners, the company continues to engineer practical equipment that addresses real-world challenges in ground support environments. The Tire Lift Cart represents another example of how thoughtful design and customer collaboration can lead to safer, more efficient solutions across the aviation industry.