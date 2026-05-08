Airport Baggage Area Protection

Situation

The luggage handling areas in Orlando International Airport’s Terminals A and B were originally protected by outdated, rigid guarding that had significantly deteriorated over time. This legacy system not only failed to prevent damage but also contributed to cracking and breaking of the surrounding 4” thick concrete on the second-floor structure.

Conveyors, electrical panels, and critical infrastructure components were left vulnerable to frequent impacts, increasing maintenance costs and safety concerns. Additionally, ineffective guarding posed risks to equipment, facility integrity, and worker safety in this high-traffic operational environment.

Solution

To address these challenges, airport officials partnered with a certified installer to replace the old system with SlowStop® rebounding guarding products from Impact Recovery.

The new solution included:

• 15” tall 4” single IronFlex rails to protect conveyor systems at their operating height

• 42” tall 4” double IronFlex rails installed around electrical panels for elevated protection

• Strategically placed 5” rebounding steel bollards to reinforce key locations and mitigate high-risk impact zones

In total, the project involved the installation of 1,621 feet of railing in Terminal A and 1,857 feet in Terminal B.

Outcome

With the new SlowStop® system in place, the airport achieved a dramatic improvement in facility protection and safety. The rebounding technology minimized concrete damage by absorbing and dissipating impact forces, while also delivering long-term durability and performance.

The conveyor equipment supplier praised the upgrade and expressed strong support for the enhanced safety measures. The comprehensive protection system now ensures critical infrastructure is better defended by reducing maintenance needs and increasing operational uptime.

Terminals A and B are now fully equipped with a modern, reliable, and efficient guarding system positioning Orlando International Airport for safer baggage operations for years to come.

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