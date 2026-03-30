Data Sky Center Launches v2.0 with 31,000+ Airports and Real-Time NOTAMs

Data Sky Center Launches v2.0 with 31,000+ Airports, Real-Time NOTAMs, and Community-Driven Data



Platform consolidates airport operational data, weather, permits, and service providers into a single map-based interface



Catanduva, Brazil — March 2026 — Data Sky Center (DSC), a global airport data platform, has released version 2.0 of its aviation intelligence system covering more than 31,000 airports across 150+ countries and territories.



The platform was built to solve a problem its founder lived firsthand. Mauro Costa spent nine years as a flight planner in executive aviation, where gathering operational data for a single trip meant juggling multiple paid subscriptions, government NOTAM portals in foreign languages, and phone calls to track down ground handlers. DSC puts that information in one place.



Version 2.0 introduces several capabilities that set it apart from legacy airport data tools:



- Real-time NOTAMs from 3 independent sources (FAA, AISWEB, Eurocontrol EAD), with automatic English translation and severity classification by Q-code — a feature most existing tools lack entirely.



- METAR and TAF weather data displayed alongside airport operational information, so pilots and dispatchers can assess conditions without switching between platforms.



- Landing and overflight permit requirements for 150+ countries, including lead times, authorities, fees, and exemptions — data that previously required contacting handlers or searching government websites individually.



- A community editing system where registered users propose corrections and additions to airport data. Approved edits earn points toward unlimited platform access.



"I built what I wished existed when I was planning flights at 2 AM trying to figure out permit lead times for a country I'd never operated into," said Mauro Costa, founder of Data Sky Center. "The information exists — it's just scattered across dozens of sources in different formats and languages. DSC brings it together and lets the community keep it accurate."



The platform is free to use with time-limited sessions. Contributors who improve airport data earn extended access through a gamification system. Paid plans start at $5/month

for unlimited access. A REST API is available for developers integrating airport data into their own applications.



DSC also includes a services marketplace where ground handling, fuel, catering, and maintenance providers can list their companies at specific airports with branded profiles.



Data Sky Center is available at https://dataskycenter.com