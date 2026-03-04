Upgrade Airport Passenger Experience Video Shortcast

As human needs evolve, public spaces such as airports must adapt to meet those needs. Passenger experience is ever so important and must be considered while planning and designing airports. In this AGATI Video Shortcast, Joe Agati Jr., Director of Design at AGATI Furniture, sits down with aviation architecture experts to explore how they’re improving the airport passenger experience journey—one design choice at a time.
Watch the short video ON UPGRADING AIRPORT PASSENGER EXPERIENCE AS TOLD BY AIRPORT ARCHITECTS AND DESIGNERS:
- John Groves, Senior Interior Designer at AECOM, collaborated with Agati on the Boston Logan International Airport project.
- Derrick Choi, Aviation Leader at Gensler, brings nearly two decades of aviation architecture expertise, with a portfolio spanning from airport cities to private general aviation hangars.
- Matt Dubbe, National Design & Market Leader at Mead & Hunt, worked with Agati on Glacier Park Airport, Eastern Iowa Airport, and Grand Island Airport
Tune in to hear how these industry leaders are reshaping the airport experience, including:
- Passenger experience as the heart of airport design and architecture
- Designing furniture and spaces that reflect the many reasons people travel
- Balancing client needs with architectural vision
- Making airports a less stressful and more comfortable place for passengers
