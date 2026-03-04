Comprehensive Approach to Airport Terminal, Gate and Lounge Furniture

As an All Airport Furniture Solutions company, AGATI provides furniture for every space in airports.

Whether you’re looking for: Terminal Furniture, Gate and Hold Room Seating, Airport Lounge Furniture, or Custom Airport Furniture, We want to be your #1 “go to” for solving problems! Scroll down to see how we provide a comprehensive approach to all airport furniture solutions in each area of the airport.

Terminal Furniture

Specification-ready products designed for maintenance, longevity and comfort

We are committed to enhancing passenger experience by providing a range of terminal furniture solutions that give travelers options during their journey. Our commercial airport furniture is engineered for the realities of high-volume use, while providing innovative furniture to support the design vision of architects and planners.

All collections are built for maintenance, longevity and comfort in high-volume environments

A variety of product families: soft seating, benches, power bars and tables, stools, and private workspaces

Configurations for group and solo work zones, administrative or passenger use, and areas for families or business travelers

Power and technology embedded seamlessly

Gate and Hold Room Seating

Turning hold rooms into VIP spaces

AGATI designs gate and hold room seating that goes beyond function to elevate the entire passenger experience. Our airport passenger seating solutions include: Lounge chairs, bench seating, modular seating, cluster seating, row seating and high-density seating – all built to withstand the demands of high-traffic terminals while prioritizing passenger comfort.

With innovative designs, durable materials, smart layouts, and modern aesthetics, we help airports transform passenger boarding areas into welcoming, passenger-centric spaces that leave a lasting impression. We work with architects and planners to balance traveler comfort with efficient seating capacity!

Airport Lounge Furniture

Treating premium lounges as a travel destination

Private airport lounges choose AGATI for high-quality, durable, and luxury furniture solutions designed for First Class Lounges and Business Class Clubs. Our expertly crafted furniture enhances comfort, productivity, and the overall passenger experience.

We design private airport lounge furniture that balances long term durability with the high end aesthetic expected in the exclusive membership lounge environment.

Whether you’re looking for:

Specification-ready airport furniture that feels like your living room, or

Custom-designed solutions to meet the vision of your entirely new design,

Airport Dining Furniture

Terminal durability meets lounge sophistication

Savvy leisure travelers demand exclusive dining environments, and we’ve long believed that you don’t have to sacrifice design for durability. Our dining furniture offers both terminal-level durability and lounge-style design. Our chairs, stools, tables and booths are engineered for maximum durability for terminal dining and designed for the elegance of exclusive lounge dining.

AGATI’s dining furniture brings together durability, elegance, and functionality to ensure that the dining area complements the sophistication of your lounge while standing up to constant use.

From quick-serve cafes to full-service restaurants and premium lounges, our upholstered dining chairs, cushioned stools, and cafe dining tables bring together durability, elegance, and functionality to ensure that the dining area.

Custom Airport Furniture Solutions

Our Solution Design Team also works with airports to develop completely new pieces that address distinct challenges.

AGATI Furniture specializes in custom airport furniture solutions, helping airport planners, designers, and architects create unique design solutions for modern airport environments. Not only do we offer modifications of our standard designs, but we also design new solutions for unique situations. Sometimes, our custom furniture is so well received, and other airports identify a similar need, that it later becomes part of our standard product line. We listen to you for what you need, and we design solutions for that need.

Airports have come to us for solutions to support various airport operations, optimize layouts, and/or improve passenger flow. We’ve designed and built custom solutions for airport ticketing, terminals, boarding areas, lounges, baggage claim and car rental areas. Check out some of the custom airport furniture solutions we’ve designed.