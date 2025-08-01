Drones are Leading the Most Significant Evolution in the Aviation Industry Since the Jet Engine!
Drones are a combination of many of today's fastest growing and most in-demand technologies. The FAA predicts a need for more than 400,000 commercial drone pilots by 2027. The state of Ohio has extended its leadership in Aerospace Technology with numerous academic, workforce development, and business development programs.
Did you know that YOU are the most important factor for propelling the state toward becoming the national leader in drone technology?
