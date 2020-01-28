Flyers will Now Need to Take Off Footwear Before Body Scan at Delhi Airport

Anvit Srivastava
Hindustan Times, New Delhi (TNS)
Jan 28th, 2020

Passengers flying out from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will have to take off their footwear before the mandatory body scan as part of the security check-in procedure starting in April, according to senior officers from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which secures the Delhi airport.

This is because extensive tests conducted on the body scanning machines showed that it did not deliver accurate results below the ankle. The CISF have been testing out the German-made machines since November last year.

Removing footwear is a practice in several airports around the world, including several European nations and the United States.

Last June, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) asked for body scanners to be installed at joint-venture airports, such as the IGIA, by April 2020. Following this, six airports in the country will start the use of body scanners by April, and other government-operated airports will follow suit by April 2021.

According to senior officers, the scanner at IGIA has been successful in detecting suspicious and prohibited items.

“In 2017, we tested body scanners that were like telephone booths. A passenger had to go in and it would take around 8-10 seconds for the scan. The current one is an open structure with faster scanning,” said an officer with direct knowledge of the trials who asked not to be named.

The officer said a few tested passengers complained of feeling claustrophobic in the previous version. “The new scanner is more efficient. Earlier, we could not detect anything above a passenger’s eyes requiring them to take off head gear, be it a turban, hats or caps. The only drawback the current scanner has is that it does not properly detect anything below ankle, and the passengers will have to take off their footwear.”

Another officer, who also asked not be named, said that the new machine raised fewer false alarms. “The body scanners being tested currently are very precise but no machine can do away with manual intervention. Once it gives us a mannequin image of the passenger we can decide which area needs to be manually checked,” he said.

The door-frame detectors, which are in use at Indian airports at the moment, however, will not be completely done away with. “We will still use them for passengers with disability and for those with some medical condition,” the officer said.

Assistant inspector general, CISF, Hemendra Singh confirmed the developments and said that the airport operator will be procuring the machines to install them in phased manner, starting April.

A spokesperson from the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said 69 body scanners will be installed at the Delhi airport. “At present we are testing the equipment internally. Discussions are on with CISF regarding installation of these machines,” DIAL said. A body scanner costs around ?80 lakh.

Further, the spokesperson said the latest body scanners have “millimeter wave technology which is non-intrusive, and takes care of the privacy norms and conforms to BCAS specifications.”

———

©2020 the Hindustan Times (New Delhi)

Visit the Hindustan Times (New Delhi) at www.hindustantimes.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

More in Screening Technology
Eabf316 E 5056 B757 5 C1898933582 Ee67 Featured Image
Exruptive
Sep 12th, 2019
E99 Eee88 5056 B714 7 C92 D4369 Eebed1 A Featured Image
TH1800 Standoff Body Scanner
Sep 10th, 2019
Nuctech Company Limited
Sep 10th, 2019
British Airports Are Testing 3D Screening Equipment to Check Carry-On Bags
Putting small containers of liquids in plastic bags could soon be a thing of the past for airline passengers in Britain after the government announced plans Sunday to introduce 3D screening equipment for carry-on luggage at all major airports.
Aug 27th, 2019
Clear Launches at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
Jul 18th, 2019
Iata
Thriving in the Age of Data and Digital Transformation
Supporting airlines’ ability to thrive in the coming age of data and digital transformation will be the focus of IATA's 2019 Aviation Data Symposium.
May 16th, 2019
Security Pro USA
Nov 13th, 2018
JetBlue and CBP Biometric Boarding Trial Program Proves Success of SITA Technology
Sep 20th, 2017
Vanderlande acquires Canadian software company Optosecurity 595a3615d121b
Vanderlande Acquires Canadian Software Company Optosecurity
The combination of Optosecurity's intelligent software with Vanderlande’s automated passenger checkpoint solutions presents an opportunity for the partnership to be a leading integrator of passenger screening processes at airports.
Jul 3rd, 2017
analogiclogo 584eca966ad96
Analogic Corporation
Dec 12th, 2016
Dynetics Inc.
New ground surveillance radar for airport perimeters and remote areas. Superior surveillance at lower cost than optical or physical solutions.
Sep 14th, 2015
Airports Build a Case for Biometrics
Jul 1st, 2015
262210 5 543e9a85e5684
Second Ebola Inflicted Health Care Worker On Commercial Airline Flight Day Before Getting Sick
Oct 15th, 2014
141003 Ebola Screening 4a Dfa916b14a0d4e2cb8349b9bac1eeb3e 543e92933e264
How Ebola Screening Works
Oct 15th, 2014