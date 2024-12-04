D-Fend Solutions Raises $31M to Fortify Cyber Counter-Drone Technology and Market Leadership

D-Fend Solutions, the leader in field-proven radio frequency (RF) cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone – takeover technology, announced today that it has secured $31M in the initial closing of a new investment round. The round was led by Israel Growth Partners (IGP), with participation from existing investor Vertex Ventures and new investor Vertex Growth. This funding underscores the critical role of D-Fend's proven innovations in enabling full control, safety, and continuity for security agencies in multiple sectors, while acting against continually rising rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments. With this investment round, IGP General Partner Uri Erde join's D-Fend's Board of Directors, joining existing investor board members Yoram Oron of Vertex Ventures and Rami Hadar of Claridge Israel.

The funding will enable D-Fend to solidify its technological leadership and capabilities, expand its market reach into new territories and sectors, and advance its ability to tackle new and evolving drone risks. The funding round comes on the heels of strong continuous year-over-year revenue growth of over 60% and diverse and balanced expansion across geographies, sectors, and use cases. D-Fend's global installed base has now reached nearly 30 countries, including Five Eyes (FVEY) alliance, G7 and major NATO member states. This investment will further support efforts to address constantly changing threats, penetrate additional market segments, integrate with more partners and technologies, and establish a stronger global presence for the company.

"This funding is a testament to the trust our investors have in our vision, technology, growth, brand, and customer base," said Zohar Halachmi, CEO and Chairman of D-Fend Solutions. "The growing size, scope, and complexity of rogue drone threats demands advanced, precise, and reliable solutions. This investment will enable us to continue innovating and expanding our capabilities, ensuring we remain at the forefront of counter-drone technology, while delivering unparalleled control, safety and, uniquely, operational continuity to our global defense, homeland security, law enforcement, airport, and critical infrastructure customers."

The investment follows an in-depth evaluation by IGP, who had previously been the sole institutional investor in Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), the global leader in digital investigation solutions for public safety and security agencies, prior to its IPO. IGP views D-Fend as a pioneering disruptor operating alongside some of the world's largest aerospace and defense companies. By providing its solution to the most demanding security agencies, D-Fend stands out for its groundbreaking RF cyber-takeover technology, and its ability to deliver unparalleled safety and operational continuity.

"D-Fend Solutions fits the profile and model which we find very attractive—a category creating company that develops and deploys deep and defensible technology to address threats posed by the mass proliferation of beneficial but also potentially dangerous devices and products, in this case drones," said Uri Erde, General Partner of Israel Growth Partners. "Their innovative approach to counter-drone security, drawing upon a multi-disciplinary approach crossing air defense, electronic warfare and cybersecurity domains, combined with their reputation and proven ability to deliver and meet the needs of militaries, homeland security, and law enforcement agencies, positions them as a market leader in safeguarding sensitive environments against rapidly rising drone threats."

D-Fend's flagship technology, EnforceAir, employs RF cyber-takeover techniques to safely neutralize rogue drones without collateral damage or operational disruption in a highly controlled and surgical manner. Recognized by Booz Allen Hamilton as an innovator for its cyber takeover effector within the top emerging defense and security technology of non-kinetic counter-UAS, D-Fend Solutions has led cyber-takeover as a distinct and essential technology category within this space. Deployed on a massive scale and hailed by defense establishments as a success, EnforceAir protects sensitive environments—including military zones, airports, critical infrastructure, prisons, and public events—ensuring operational continuity and safety in even the most challenging scenarios.