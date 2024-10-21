Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Unveils First Phase of Modernized Check-in Area at MIA

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami International Airport officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the first phase of MIA’s new Central Terminal check-in area. The first of three ticket counter pods in the new airline check-in area, which includes the latest in self-service bag drop technology, is part of a $38-million renovation to the airport’s Central Terminal between concourses F and G. The renovated lobby area, which serves travelers flying Air Europa, Spirit Airlines, and Viva Aerobus, also features upgraded terrazzo flooring, ceilings, and baggage conveyors. The project is partially funded by a $15 million Airport Infrastructure Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration awarded to MIA in February. Over the next 10 years, MIA is investing more than $9 billion in airport-wide modernizations and capital improvements. “Passengers checking in at our new ticket counter area are now seeing some of the innovative features that will be part of the future MIA travel experience. The modernization of this check-in area reflects our commitment to creating a seamless and stress-free journey for travelers,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This future-ready project not only enhances efficiency but also elevates the overall experience for passengers. Even better, 40% of the cost was funded by a grant from the federal government, which decreases the financial burden on our airline partners and our travelers.” Other projects included in the airport’s $9 billion Future-Ready Capital Improvement Program are renovations to its 206 restrooms, 126 passenger boarding bridges and 616 elevators, escalators, and moving walkways, a new 2,240-space parking garage and a four-star hotel, and expansions to its South, Central, and North terminal facilities. “Our new Central Terminal check-in area is just one of many upgrades that passengers will begin to see in the coming months,” said Ralph Cutié, MIA Director and CEO. “From renovated bathrooms to conveyance units undergoing modernization, our Future-Ready program is transforming the travel journey at MIA one improvement at a time.”