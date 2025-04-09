London Gatwick Advances Airport Operations with Veovo Partnership

London Gatwick is advancing data-driven airport operations through its partnership with technology provider Veovo to develop an Integrated Airport Control (IAC) System. This collaboration will create a more predictive, connected environment for operational decision-making and accelerate Gatwick’s shift to Total Airport Management, where continuous AI/Machine learning-driven prediction enables the airport to pre-empt operational challenges and intelligently respond.

At the core of the development is the Virtual Control Room, a real-time hub that highlights key data, KPIs, and alerts, giving a clear view of what matters now and what’s ahead. Beneath it, the platform integrates data from across the ecosystem, predicts future scenarios, and triggers actions to keep operations smooth.

Developed together with Veovo technology partners Amorph, the IAC benefits from strong usability principles and a design focused on practical decision-making.

This phased initiative is scaling from an initial use case to over 35, transforming how Gatwick Airport manages its processes. The Integrated Airport Control System lays the groundwork by providing live and predicted insights that help decision-makers act quickly.

By bringing together key data and forecasts, it ensures everyone—security, immigration, airlines, ground handlers, air traffic control, and airport management—has an up-to-date, shared understanding of operations. This sets the stage for the dynamic AOP that will align and adjust processes in real time

“The future of airport operations lies in predictive decision-making. With Veovo, we are building a system that provides a clear operational picture and proactively guides the right actions to minimise disruptions and enhance efficiency,” said Neil Harvey, Head of Operations at London Gatwick. “This is about building fantastic passenger journeys, optimising resources, and improving on-time performance.”

Key initial capabilities of the IAC will include

· Live situational awareness through a central hub featuring flight data, passenger flow, and transport connectivity.

· Forecasting, alerts and event triggers based on the predicted impact of changes to weather, flight schedule, baggage handling, rail services and people show-up profiles

· Security and check-in queue and processing analytics for improved passenger experiences

· AI-driven operational recommendations based on historical and real-time data.

This collaboration reinforces London Gatwick’s commitment to innovation and sets a new benchmark for data-driven airport management in Europe,” said James Williamson, Veovo CEO. “Our technology turns data into predictions and action, allowing Gatwick Airport to move beyond reactive operations to more joined-up, automated decision-making. It’s about creating an airport that sees ahead and takes proactive action to improve the overall performance of the airport”.