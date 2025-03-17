Archer And Palantir Build The AI Foundation for Next-Gen Aviation Technologies

Archer Aviation Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc. announced a partnership to build the AI foundation for the future of next-gen aviation technologies.

The two plan to leverage Palantir Foundry and AIP to develop advanced software solutions that drive innovation across the value chain by scaling Archer’s aircraft manufacturing capabilities at its Georgia and Silicon Valley facilities.

This includes the development of next-gen software utilizing AI to improve a range of aviation systems, including air traffic control, movement control and route planning, with the goal of improving efficiency, safety and affordability.

Archer and Palantir formalized this partnership during a signing ceremony between Palantir co-founder and CEO, Alex Karp, and Archer founder and CEO, Adam Goldstein, at Palantir’s AIPCon.

“Palantir’s partnership with Archer is redefining the future of flight, making it not only more efficient but also more accessible," said Alex Karp, "By integrating Palantir's advanced AI capabilities with Archer's innovative approach to aircraft manufacturing and operations, we are setting the stage for a transformative leap in efficiency, safety and sustainability."

Adam Goldstein said, “While the aviation industry has an unmatched level of safety, much of the legacy technology supporting the industry has only incrementally advanced. AI and software present an inflection point that will shape the future of aviation. We’re proud to be partnering with Dr. Karp and the entire Palantir team to build the AI backbone for the next generation of aviation.”