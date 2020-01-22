Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Fairbanks International Airport

Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities
Jan 22nd, 2020

Fairbanks International Airport (FAI) was notified that a Delta Airlines Airbus 350-900 was experiencing mechanical difficulties with an engine and would need to make an emergency landing at FAI. The plane originated in Detroit and was en route to Seoul, South Korea.

The aircraft landed safely at FAI at 3:46 p.m. with 189 passengers and crew on board. FAI Police and Fire and the University Fire Department were on standby. No other flights were impacted by the landing.

The diverted passengers will overnight in Fairbanks. Passengers are being cared for at the terminal while they wait for luggage. FAI staff is working with Delta Airlines to ensure they have safe transportation and with Explore Fairbanks to coordinate lodging.

Delta Airlines has a replacement plane on the way, the diverted passengers will resume their trip tomorrow morning.

FAI extends a warm welcome to these passengers, despite the surprise diversion and the -14 degree temperatures. A special thanks goes to University Fire Department and Explore Fairbanks for immediately assisting the airport.



