Delta Air Lines Launches New International Routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

Delta Air Lines is launching two new international routes from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) just as the start of the summer travel season kicks off.

Delta and MSP celebrated the airport’s the first-ever nonstop departure to Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH), on Thursday, May 22. The seasonal flights now operate three times weekly on A330-300 aircraft. Later today, May 23, Delta will launch seasonal MSP service to Rome, Italy (FCO), that will operate four times weekly on A330-300 aircraft.

“We are excited that Delta is expanding direct service to Europe this summer,” said Brian Ryks, CEO and executive director of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP Airport. “The expanded service includes Copenhagen, which is enhanced through Delta’s new SkyTeam partner, Scandinavian Airlines System.”

The expansion of international routes now gives Delta travelers the option to fly from MSP to eight nonstop destinations across Europe, with numerous global connections beyond those direct flights.

“With the start of our Copenhagen and Rome service, Delta is excited to offer our customers even more international destinations to explore,” said Jeannine Ashworth, vice president of operations at MSP. “As MSP’s largest global carrier, this new route pairs well with our other European cities, including Dublin and London, and our Delta team here in Minneapolis is ready to welcome our customers onboard, wherever their travels take them.”

The newest routes also propel MSP to a new record for international service, with airlines offering nonstop flights to 35 destinations this year.

“We’re thankful for Delta’s continued commitment to MSP with its expanded European network, which supports Minnesota’s global connectivity and gives leisure and business travelers even more destinations and flight options this summer and early fall,” said MAC Chair Rick King.

2025 is expected to be another strong year for summer travel, especially internationally. Locally, MSP’s 17 airlines will peak this summer at 468 average daily departures to 140 destinations. Check the latest destinations from MSP.