FlyMyAirport Launches AI-Driven Marketing Tool

FlyMyAirport, the leading search-to-book solution for airports, today announced the launch of Groupings, an AI-powered webpage builder that allows airports to create dynamic campaign pages in seconds – at no extra cost. Groupings gives travelers faster, smarter ways to discover trips and experiences that match how they want to travel today, while helping marketers drive engagement, loyalty, and bookings more efficiently.

Unlike traditional destination marketing, Groupings simplifies the creative process by aligning with how today’s travelers view destinations: not just as places to visit, but as experiences to be had. Marketers can instantly build dynamic, customizable landing pages that highlight the best routes, unique trip ideas, or themed campaigns – all while boosting visibility, engagement, and performance with less effort.

“With Groupings, we’re giving airports a faster way to inspire loyalty and drive travel decisions,” said Ryan Baseman, Chief Technology Officer at Airport One, the software company behind FlyMyAirport. “By layering AI into the creative process, we’re removing barriers for marketers while giving travelers better, more informed options. It’s a smarter way forward, and it’s built to serve how people plan trips today.”

Now marketers can quickly launch custom travel campaign pages without needing to engage with an agency to build from scratch. Using a simple URL builder, teams can instantly create pages, drag and drop a hero image, and add a campaign title. AI takes care of the rest. It’s a fast, cost-effective way to personalize campaigns in addition to the 200+ prebuilt landing pages already included with every FlyMyAirport subscription.

Groupings was developed in response to shifts in real-time traveler behavior observed across FlyMyAirport, a platform that surpassed 4 million searches across 38 participating airports this month. “It’s hard to imagine 4 million consumer searches, but that level of engagement is equivalent to the entire population of Los Angeles actively searching for their next travel experience,” Baseman adds. “With Groupings, airports can tap into that demand, driving more bookings and stronger connections with travelers.”

This new AI tool builds on the company’s commitment to help airports make it easier and more enjoyable for consumers to choose their airport. To learn more, visit https://airportonellc.com/solutions/flymyairport/features/groupings/