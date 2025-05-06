Oakland Airport Completes Terminal 1 Check-In Modernization

Oakland Airport (OAK) has completed construction on its Terminal 1 Check-In Counter Replacement Project. The renovated Terminal 1 check-in lobby has a fresh new look for departing passengers at OAK. The refreshed lobby features new and modern finishes and lighting that brighten the space. The primary contractor for the project is Turner Construction, and the project designer is HNTB.

“The completion of our Terminal 1 check-in counter replacement is the latest step that our OAK team has taken to improve passenger experience at the airport,” said Port of Oakland Director of Aviation Craig Simon. “This much-needed renovation of our 1962 facility has significantly modernized the look and feel of the pre-security area of the terminal. We hope that passengers enjoy this refresh, along with other recent facility improvements here at OAK.”

The scope of the project included replacing the check-in counters and overhead soffit, installing new LED light fixtures, and repainting the lobby ceiling and back walls. Airlines operating check-in counters in OAK’s Terminal 1 include: Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Volaris Airlines/Volaris El Salvador, Sun Country Airlines, Advanced Air, and Viva Aerobus.

The project was completed in a series of four phases to minimize impact on the traveling public and our airline partners. Airlines experienced temporary relocations as their stations were renovated.

Approximately 30 percent of the project improvements were performed by workers from the Port's Local Business Area (LBA), which includes Alameda and Contra Costa Counties. In addition, the Port nearly quadrupled its participation goals from Very Small Business Enterprises (VSBE), with approximately 75 percent of the project work being performed by these smaller local firms.

Other passenger experience improvements at OAK’s facilities include the introduction of 13 new restaurants, 5 new retail stores (with more on the way), new furniture and flooring in Terminal 1, and the ongoing restroom renovation project.