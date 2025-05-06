John Brantley, Former RDU Airport Director, Dies at 82

John Brantley, the former longtime director of Raleigh-Durham International Airport who helped guide the operation into the modern era, has died.

Brantley, 82, died unexpectedly on Friday at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh, according to his obituary. Brantley was director of RDU Airport from 1982 to 2011 during a period of tremendous growth

“John’s legacy is woven into the very fabric of RDU,” the airport said Sunday on a post on its website. “He helped guide its evolution from a modest airport with World War II roots into the modern, world-class gateway to the Research Triangle region that it is today.”

Oversaw major expansion of RDU

Brantley was a lifelong resident of Raleigh. He graduated from Broughton High School in 1960 and N.C. State University in 1964.

According to his obituary, Brantley began his career with the Federal Aviation Administration in 1966. He was hired to manage development of a long-range plan at RDU in 1977.

Brantley became airport director in October 1982. During his 29-year tenure, he led construction of a 10,000-foot runway and new American Airlines’ hub facilities. Improvements included a new air cargo and general aviation developments, roadways and parking garages, Terminal 2, and redevelopment of Terminal 1.

Following his retirement from RDU, Brantley served as a trustee of Barton College and on the board of directors of the Research Triangle Foundation.

In lieu of flowers, Brantley’s family is asking that donations be made in his honor to the Raleigh Rescue Mission or the American Heart Association.

No plans have been announced yet for his memorial service.

