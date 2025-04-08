Southwest Airlines Launches Nonstop Service from Tulsa to Nashville

Southwest Airlines and Tulsa International Airport celebrated new nonstop service from Tulsa (TUL) to Nashville International Airport (BNA). Passengers on the inaugural flight were welcomed to their gate with live music by local country artist, Joleen Brown, celebratory treats and giveaways, and a few passengers helped with the ceremonial ribbon cutting prior to boarding.

Service Information from Tulsa International Airport (TUL):

Nashville International Airport (BNA) Service begins April 8, 2025 1x daily service each way, year-round 1hr 30min flight Available for purchase today at Southwest.com



Southwest is the only commercial airline offering nonstop service between Tulsa and Nashville. In 2024, Nashville welcomed 17.1 million visitors, a new record for the city and a 2% increase from the previous year. Tourism in Nashville is expected to continue growing, with projections estimating 18.1 million visitors by 2027—the year the New Nissan Stadium opens—and exceeding 20 million annual visitors by 2033.