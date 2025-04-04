Avelo Airlines Opens Wilmington, N.C. Base of Operations

Avelo Airlines opened its eighth base of operations at Coastal North Carolina’s Wilmington International Airport (ILM), inaugurated seven new nonstop routes and adds Chicago O’Hare to its East Coast network. Affordable one-way fares start at $39*.

Avelo also announced it will begin serving Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) with exclusive nonstop service to Southern Connecticut’s most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). This route will start on May 15, 2025, with twice-week service on Thursdays and Sundays.

Avelo operates these routes utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. These exclusive routes expand Avelo’s affordable, convenient and industry-leading reliable air service introduced when the airline took flight in April 2021. Travelers can book at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy said, “We continue to fulfill our purpose to Inspire Travel with the opening of Avelo’s Wilmington base and growing our network in these popular markets. These new routes enable Avelo to significantly expand the affordable, convenient and reliable air service our Customers value. Our investment in Wilmington and these additional routes exemplify our continued growth as we approach the 4th anniversary of Avelo’s inaugural flight.”

From Wilmington International Airport (ILM):

Boston / Manchester, N.H. (MHT)

· Begins April 3, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

Nashville, Tenn. (BNA)

· Begins April 3, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

Rochester, N.Y. (ROC)

· Begins April 4, with twice weekly service on Fridays and Mondays

Additional Routes:

From Nashville International Airport (BNA)

· Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) begins April 3, 2025, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

· Charlotte’s Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) begins April 4, 2025, with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

From Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT)

· Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) begins April 4, 2025, with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

From Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN)

· Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) begins April 4, 2025, with twice weekly service on Mondays and Fridays

· Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) begins May 15, 2025, with twice weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays

America’s Most Reliable and Convenient Airline

Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 6.6 million Customers on over 53,000 flights. Today Avelo serves 55 cities spanning 23 states and Puerto Rico, as well as four international destinations: Bahamas, Jamaica, Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice, and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. Most Avelo routes have at least one small, easy to use airport. This makes traveling with Avelo a smoother, easier and more enjoyable experience than contending with the crowds, congestion and long walks at larger airports.

Avelo is distinguished by its industry-leading reliability. In 2024, Avelo ranked #1 in on-time performance and achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate in the U.S. airline industry. These results are provided by Anuvu, a leading aviation data services company also utilized by The Wall Street Journal for the publication’s annual airline ranking. Anuvu’s complete industry results and rankings are available at AveloAir.com. Avelo also delivers world-class customer satisfaction, exemplified by our Net Promoter Scores (NPS), which consistently rank among the best airlines and most admired brands in the world.

Avelo offers an abundance of advanced seating options. One third of its aircraft seats (Avelo Premium and Premium Economy) offer extra leg room — ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches of pitch. These seats offer a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. Customers can also purchase window and aisle seats in advance of their flight. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 14 and under will be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.