Goodwyn Mills Cawood makes key aviation leadership promotions

Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC) started the year with key updates to its aviation department leadership.
Aviation planner and engineer Matt Thomason was promoted to lead Alabama Aviation. Thomason has been with GMC since 2015 and has been instrumental to the growth of the firm’s aviation department. His breadth of experience and leadership capabilities make him a tremendous fit for this new role. As leader of Alabama Aviation, he will be responsible for growing and strengthening the aviation team throughout Alabama, as well as focusing on GMC’s numerous airport clients across the state.
His extensive background includes work for general aviation and commercial airport clients such as Montgomery Regional Airport, Pryor Field Regional Airport, South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center (SCTAC), Gainesville Regional Airport, Jacksonville International Airport, Houston George Bush Intercontinental, Anchorage International Airport, Las Vegas McCarran International Airport and Kona International Airport, among others.
Engineer David Glass in GMC’s Brentwood office has been tapped to lead the firm’s aviation efforts in Tennessee and Kentucky. Over the past 18 years, Glass has served as project engineer for numerous airport projects throughout the region. He has worked on notable projects for local airports including the Cleveland Regional Jetport in Cleveland, TN and the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville, TN. He has experience helping clients obtain federal and state project funding, airport design, project management, environmental permitting, construction coordination and more.
Glass also brings a unique and valuable perspective having worked at the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division, as well as the private sector.
In his new role, Glass will lead the growing Tennessee and Kentucky aviation team as the firm continues to expand in these markets, in addition to building and maintaining client relationships.