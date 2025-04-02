Goodwyn Mills Cawood makes key aviation leadership promotions

Thomason has been published in reputable industry publications such as Airport Business, Airport World, Airport Improvement and others on topics including improving airport safety through design, airport crisis communication, aviation design and more. A certified planner and professional engineer, Thomason also serves as an adjunct professor of airport design at Auburn University.

Engineer David Glass in GMC’s Brentwood office has been tapped to lead the firm’s aviation efforts in Tennessee and Kentucky. Over the past 18 years, Glass has served as project engineer for numerous airport projects throughout the region. He has worked on notable projects for local airports including the Cleveland Regional Jetport in Cleveland, TN and the Gatlinburg-Pigeon Forge Airport in Sevierville, TN. He has experience helping clients obtain federal and state project funding, airport design, project management, environmental permitting, construction coordination and more.

Glass also brings a unique and valuable perspective having worked at the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Division, as well as the private sector.

In his new role, Glass will lead the growing Tennessee and Kentucky aviation team as the firm continues to expand in these markets, in addition to building and maintaining client relationships.