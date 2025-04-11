HNTB Corporation Celebrates 50th Anniversary of National Architecture Practice

HNTB Corporation marked the 50th anniversary of its national architecture practice this year with a special celebration at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Missouri, the city where HNTB’s architectural legacy began.

The practice, now with more than 300 architects, was established in 1975 when HNTB merged with Kivett & Myers, the esteemed Kansas City-based firm known for pioneering sports architecture.

“Fifty years is a powerful milestone — but it’s not a finish line,” said Ryan Gedney, HNTB’s chief design officer. “The work that defines us has always lived at the intersection of ambition and imagination. We’re building on a remarkable legacy, and we’re always reaching, always questioning, always designing for what comes next. That’s the energy that’s carried us here and the one that will carry us forward.”

HNTB’s national architecture practice is shaping several high-profile projects that reflect both the scale and depth of its design expertise. HNTB is redefining the experience of air travel with terminal designs that balance clarity, comfort and long-term adaptability. At Tampa International Airport, the new Airside D emphasizes intuitive circulation, daylight-filled spaces and a flexible layout to support evolving passenger needs. At Los Angeles International Airport, design enhancements to the Tom Bradley International Terminal create smoother connections and a more cohesive passenger journey in one of the world’s busiest travel hubs. In Des Moines, the new terminal blends regional character with a forward-looking design that prioritizes simplicity, warmth and ease of movement.

At the University of Kansas, the firm is leading a comprehensive renovation of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium — reimagining beyond game day, the stadium is designed as a year-round destination that serves both the campus and the surrounding community. In Las Vegas, HNTB is coleading the design of the new Athletics Ballpark, a project that draws inspiration from the city’s bold identity and immersive energy. For the Ryan Field Redevelopment at Northwestern University, the practice is emphasizing universal design, creating a more inclusive experience for fans while honoring the venue’s long-standing history.

“Our greatest strength is the team behind the work — people who bring insight, discipline and creativity to every project,” said David López Tomé, HNTB’s architecture national practice leader. “As we look ahead, we’re excited to deepen our impact and design spaces that respond to how people live, move and connect.”

As part of its 50th anniversary, HNTB partnered with the Kansas City Architectural Foundation (KCAF) to endow a new annual scholarship supporting students pursuing degrees in architecture. Through a one-time $38,000 initial endowment, the scholarship will award $3,000 each year in perpetuity — joining KCAF’s broader mission to support aspiring architects, with nearly 15 scholarships awarded annually. The new fund reflects HNTB’s long-term commitment to making architectural education more accessible and investing in the next generation of design professionals.

This 50-year milestone also coincides with HNTB’s continued investment in Kansas City. In 2024, the firm announced plans to relocate its downtown Kansas City office to 1111 Main Street, occupying seven floors in the recently renovated building. The move will accommodate the practice’s growing team and provide a dynamic environment for greater collaboration and creativity.

As HNTB looks ahead, the momentum behind its architecture practice — reflected in bold new projects, an expanding national presence and a deep commitment to future generations — signals a future every bit as ambitious as its past.