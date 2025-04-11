Copenhagen Optimization Expands Partnership with JFKIAT for Airport Operations Optimization

Copenhagen Optimization, a world leader in airport operations optimisation, has expanded its partnership with JFKIAT, the operator of JFK T4, with a deal to improve operational functionalities at JFK International Airport’s largest terminal.

JFKIAT first began working with Copenhagen Optimization in 2018 when it introduced Better Check-in, Better Forecast and Better Security. It implemented Better Baggage and Better Virtual Queueing in 2022 and Better Border in 2023. JFKIAT will now be adopting additional airport operating modules that will assist with real-time operations as their new AOS. This holistic solution will see Copenhagen Optimization combine resource management software (RMS) with an airport operating database (AODB), provided in partnership with UK company Azinq. Azinq specializes in delivering a best-of-breed AODB with their cloud-based, modular SaaS "Airport Hive".

By broadening the partnership, JFKIAT will also introduce Copenhagen Optimization’s Better Stand & Gate solution to T4, which will help the terminal with one of the most complex areas of airport management, including automated allocation and planning of mobile and fixed resources, seasonal and capacity planning, and detailed rule set up accounting for airline preferences and other interests.

Kasper Hounsgaard, co-CEO and founder of Copenhagen Optimization, said: “The IT landscape of the future will consist of integrated solutions. At JFK T4, we have provided a more modern way of organising the way things work and interconnect. We take a ‘best in breed’ approach which ensures that airports are working with providers who are experts in their fields rather than generalists. Airport technology is moving away from a model in which all elements are connected to the AODB to something that is more easily integrated into the data layer – an approach our system exemplifies. This move will reduce the risks of errors occurring as well increasing efficiency and mitigating the effect disruptions in one aspect of operations will have on other parts of the system.

“We’re exceptionally proud to be able to further develop our established partnership with JFKIAT – undoubtedly one of the world’s most prestigious air terminals. The new solution we are implementing will help to ensure that JFKIAT is well equipped to meet the needs of all stakeholders in the airport environment both today and into the future.”

The expanded partnership with Copenhagen Optimization is one of JFKIAT’s latest moves to implement innovative technologies as JFK T4 undergoes a $1.5B redevelopment. From self-service technology and digital signage to optimised passenger flow solutions, T4’s digital transformation is changing the game for airport terminal operations, enhancing the passenger experience and preparing T4 for the future.

“As we continue to see increases in passenger traffic – which topped 27.7M in 2024 alone at T4 – we are working to integrate technological innovations at every level of our operations,” said Roel Huinink, Chief Executive Officer at JFKIAT. “We are pleased to expand our partnership with Copenhagen Optimization to increase our efficiency and further streamline our terminal management.”