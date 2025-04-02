Ricky Smith Assumes General Manager Role at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

A dynamic new chapter in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s (ATL) storied legacy begins as Ricky Smith assumes the role of general manager, bringing his leadership and vision to the world’s busiest and most efficient airport. Smith brings over three decades of aviation management experience, having previously served as executive director and CEO of the Maryland Aviation Administration, overseeing Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI).

Under Smith’s leadership at BWI, it achieved five consecutive record-setting years for passenger traffic, reestablishing its position as the busiest airport in the Washington –Baltimore region. His tenure was marked by a steadfast commitment to performance, customer service, safety, and innovation. Smith championed BWI’s Launch Pad program, an innovative concessions initiative founded in 2017 to support area small businesses.

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining ATL, Smith stated, “Leading the world’s busiest and most efficient airport is both a tremendous responsibility and an incredible honor. ATL is a powerhouse in global aviation, and I look forward to building upon its legacy of excellence with a focus on innovation, efficiency, and world-class service.”

In conjunction with this leadership transition, Jan Lennon, who has served as interim general manager since July 2024, will assume the role of executive deputy general manager. Lennon remarked, “Hartsfield-Jackson is a force in global transportation, and our success is built on strong leadership, bold innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. I look forward to working alongside Ricky to ensure that ATL remains the world’s busiest, most efficient, and most forward-thinking airport, while continually setting the standard of distinction in customer experience, operational readiness, and global connectivity.”

Mayor Andre Dickens commented on the appointment, noting, “Ricky Smith’s extensive experience in airport management will provide dynamic leadership to drive Hartsfield-Jackson’s continued growth.”

This dual leadership transition marks an exciting new era for ATL as it further elevates its standing as an international leader in aviation.