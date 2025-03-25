IATA Welcomes Morocco’s ‘Airports 2030 Strategy’

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomes the Kingdom of Morocco’s ‘Airports 2030 Strategy’ aimed at modernizing airport infrastructure, enhancing the passenger experience, and further strengthening the country’s position as a major global and regional aviation hub.



Aviation is a key pillar of Morocco’s economy. In 2023, aviation (including aviation-related tourism) supported 856,000 jobs and contributed 7.9% ($11.2 billion) to the Moroccan economy. Additionally, 93% of passengers departing Morocco airports (11.7 million) were bound for international destinations. The country also handled some 77,900 tonnes of air cargo.



"Given the critical and growing importance of aviation to Morocco’s economy, the launch of the ‘Airports 2030 Strategy’ will have a far-reaching and positive impact on Morocco’s economic and social development. Aviation contributes 7.9% to Morocco’s economy and has grown by 68.1% over the past decade.

A comprehensive strategy on airport infrastructure investment will help secure future growth. Airlines are partners in this growth, and it is critical that they are broadly engaged in realizing the strategy with a sharp focus on cost-efficiency," said Kamil Al-Awadhi, IATA regional vice president for Africa and the Middle East.



To gain the maximum benefit from investments in airport infrastructure, IATA proposed three priorities for the Kingdom:

Cost-efficiency: Fair and competitive charges, taxes and fees are essential to foster connectivity as Morocco upgrades its airport infrastructure. The government must ensure collaboration with users and compliance with global best practices to avoid unnecessary financial burden on airlines and passengers.

Capacity-building: Investments in infrastructure must be coupled with investments in human resources. A skilled workforce is needed to support airport modernization and to meet the expected growth in aviation.

Consumer regulation: Smart regulation is essential for aviation to thrive. Ineffective consumer legislation from Europe and the United States should not be imported. The development of the Passenger Rights Law must focus on a framework that reflects global best practices and industry standards.

"It is no coincidence that the ‘Airports 2030 Strategy’ aligns with Morocco being a co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Morocco will be on the world stage which is a great incentive to be ready to show off Morocco’s growing strength as an aviation hub linking Africa, Europe and North America," said Al-Awadhi.