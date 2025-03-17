  • Subscribe
    1. Airports

    Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Increased in February as Cargo Tonnage Continues Upward Trend

    March 17, 2025
    Airport poised to welcome new domestic and international services in Spring
    Ontario International Airport Authority
    67d836896ff83738878bcc0b Ontairport

    Ontario International Airport (ONT) saw a slight increase in passengers in February compared with the same month in the prior year, despite one fewer day due to Leap Year in 2024.  Adjusting for the shorter month in 2025, ONT passenger volume was 3.6% higher than February 2024.

     

    According to ONT officials, 450,093 air travelers chose the Southern California gateway last month versus 449,893 last year. Ontario’s domestic passenger count totaled 414,286, a 0.2% increase, while international volume decreased by 1.8% to 35,807.

     

    Over the first two months of the year, ONT passenger traffic was 0.6% higher, with domestic volume up 1.3% while the number of international travelers was lower by 6.6%

     

    “We continue to prove that we are the aviation gateway Southern California deserves. Even with a shorter month, we saw growth, an achievement that speaks to our resilience, strong demand, and the trust travelers and airlines place in us. With new service launching to Chicago and Baltimore/Washington as well as four international destinations in Mexico and Asia, ONT is not just keeping up; we are setting the stage for even greater success in 2025 and beyond,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

     

    Passenger

    Totals

    Feb

    2025

    Feb

    2024

    Change

    YTD

    2025

    YTD

    2024

    Change

    Domestic

    414,286

    413,413

    0.2%

    849,205

    837,990

    1.3%

    International

    35,807

    36,480

    -1.8%

    76,127

    81,492

    -6.6%

    Total

    450,093

    449,893

    0.0%

    925,332

    919,482

    0.6%

     

     

     

     

    The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in February were:

    1.       Southwest Airlines (37.5%)

    2.       American Airlines (16.1%)

    3.       Frontier Airlines (10.7%)

    4.       Delta Air Lines (9.1%)

    5.       United Airlines (8.6%)

     

    Air cargo increased by 6.8% in February, driven by shipments of mail which grew by more than 276%. Freight shipments for the month decreased 6.1%. For the year, freight and mail combined rose by 6.7%.

     

    Air cargo

    (tonnage)

    Feb

    2025

    Feb

    2024

    Change

    YTD

    2025

    YTD

    2024

    Change

    Freight

    50,606

    53,922

    -6.1%

    103,029

    110,691

    -6.9%

    Mail

    9,727

    2,583

    276.5%

    20,630

    5,244

    293.4%

    Total

    60,333

    56,505

    6.8%

    123,659

    115,935

    6.7%

     

    “Ontario prides itself on first rate cargo facilities and operational excellence which makes our Inland Empire airport a hub of choice for cargo shippers,” Elkadi said.