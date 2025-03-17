Ontario International Airport Passenger Count Increased in February as Cargo Tonnage Continues Upward Trend

Ontario International Airport (ONT) saw a slight increase in passengers in February compared with the same month in the prior year, despite one fewer day due to Leap Year in 2024. Adjusting for the shorter month in 2025, ONT passenger volume was 3.6% higher than February 2024.

According to ONT officials, 450,093 air travelers chose the Southern California gateway last month versus 449,893 last year. Ontario’s domestic passenger count totaled 414,286, a 0.2% increase, while international volume decreased by 1.8% to 35,807.

Over the first two months of the year, ONT passenger traffic was 0.6% higher, with domestic volume up 1.3% while the number of international travelers was lower by 6.6%

“We continue to prove that we are the aviation gateway Southern California deserves. Even with a shorter month, we saw growth, an achievement that speaks to our resilience, strong demand, and the trust travelers and airlines place in us. With new service launching to Chicago and Baltimore/Washington as well as four international destinations in Mexico and Asia, ONT is not just keeping up; we are setting the stage for even greater success in 2025 and beyond,” said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA).

Passenger Totals Feb 2025 Feb 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change Domestic 414,286 413,413 0.2% 849,205 837,990 1.3% International 35,807 36,480 -1.8% 76,127 81,492 -6.6% Total 450,093 449,893 0.0% 925,332 919,482 0.6%

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in February were:

1. Southwest Airlines (37.5%)

2. American Airlines (16.1%)

3. Frontier Airlines (10.7%)

4. Delta Air Lines (9.1%)

5. United Airlines (8.6%)

Air cargo increased by 6.8% in February, driven by shipments of mail which grew by more than 276%. Freight shipments for the month decreased 6.1%. For the year, freight and mail combined rose by 6.7%.

Air cargo (tonnage) Feb 2025 Feb 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change Freight 50,606 53,922 -6.1% 103,029 110,691 -6.9% Mail 9,727 2,583 276.5% 20,630 5,244 293.4% Total 60,333 56,505 6.8% 123,659 115,935 6.7%

“Ontario prides itself on first rate cargo facilities and operational excellence which makes our Inland Empire airport a hub of choice for cargo shippers,” Elkadi said.