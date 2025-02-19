ACI-LAC Welcomes Ricondo as a New World Business Partner

Airports Council International Latin America and Caribbean (ACI-LAC) is pleased to welcome Ricondo as a new World Business Partner. This partnership strengthens Ricondo’s commitment to the development of aviation in the region through strategic consulting services and specialized advisory for airports.



With a solid track record in the industry, Ricondo is recognized for its comprehensive and objective approach to airport consulting. Its team of experts provides solutions in planning, operations, finance, and sustainability, supporting airports in optimizing management and growth. As an independent, employee-owned firm, Ricondo stands out for its commitment to excellence and innovation in the sector.



“We are excited to welcome Ricondo to our network of business partners,” said Rafael Echevarne, Director General of ACI-LAC. “Their expertise and strategic vision will bring great value to our member airports, helping them address key challenges and drive modernization in the aviation sector across Latin America and the Caribbean.”



Doug Trezise, President of Ricondo, added: “Becoming a World Business Partner of ACI-LAC reflects our commitment to the growth of aviation in the region. We are excited about the opportunity to share our expertise, strengthen relationships, and contribute with innovative solutions that enhance airport efficiency and sustainability.”



This partnership will allow Ricondo to engage with a diverse network of industry leaders and contribute to ACI-LAC’s mission of promoting excellence in airport management throughout the region. For more information about Ricondo and its services, visit www.ricondo.com.